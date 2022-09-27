With resource officer, Salida, school officials take positive steps
At their Sept. 20 meeting, the Salida City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Salida School District R-32-J to provide a school resource officer.
The council decision comes at a time when major cities across the country are experiencing significant increases in crime, from murders to robberies to assaults.
The increase in crime follows the folly of the defund the police movement, which came about after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2020 because of the actions of police, and a number of other incidents in other cities involving officers.
While abusive police conduct cannot be condoned, cutting police budgets is not the answer.
The council’s action is noteworthy coming a year after an incident at Salida High School resulting in a lockdown and the arrest of the then school principal.
In a memo to council, Drew Nelson, city administrator, said it was time to revisit and update the agreement to reflect state laws, more accurately describe roles and responsibilities, clarify emergency operations procedures and “reflect the values of both organizations on educating our youth in a safe, productive environment.”
He noted that Mayor Dan Shore and Police Chief Russ Johnson met with school district officials to discuss both interests and concerns related to the position and pointed out that three district schools have new principals.
“I’d like to give credit to Chief Johnson,” Mr. Nelson said. “He’s really reached out, as has the school district, to work this out.”
Chief Johnson told the council officers have started doing a “Coffee with the Principal,” to better communicate concerns and issues.
The chief said the SRO’s duties will include educational work, talking to younger students about bike safety and dangers of strangers, and older students about traffic safety, drugs and alcohol and safety steps in texting.
An employee of the city police department, the SRO will be on staff at the high school with access to some student records, such as contact info.
Given the number of shooting and other serious incidents at schools over the past several years, it is critically important that the school district and police and law enforcement have a close working relationship.
With re-establishing the SRO at Salida schools, and in meetings between school and city officials, it appears the city and district have taken steps to work through past issues and put in place measures to improve communications between the two entities.
There’s no way to guarantee that a serious incident will not happen. However, having the district and law enforcement officials talking and working together is significant and can only help to make Salida schools safer for students and staff.
Thanks to all those involved, from both the district and city, for taking the steps to make the communications and relationship a reality.
Story correction
In Friday’s newspaper, a story incorrectly reported that for the month of August, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical had income of $81.9 million with net revenues of $8.4 million.
The figures are for the year, for the eight months cumulative from January through August.
The Mail apologizes to the medical center and to our readers for the reporting error.
— MJB