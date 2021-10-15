“How many years have we been doing this? Fifteen? Twenty?”
We stood in the early morning bustle of the fly shop, not as hectic as earlier in the season but nevertheless inhabited with a smattering of anglers seeking advice, solace, licenses and flies.
I shrugged my shoulders, unsure myself as to how far back we went. The occasion was my now once-a-year guide trip, the one day of the year I get paid to guide and use to justify maintaining my first aid and CPR certification.
“At least 15,” I replied, the exact origins of our friendship and fishing history lost to the mists of time.
The anglers hail from back East and their fall fishing trip to Colorado has become something of a marker in the year, for us all. Not just the season itself; it serves as a reminder of how much water, literal and metaphorical, has flowed under the bridge in that time, as our careers have matured and our children grown through preschool and elementary, high school and college, and are now establishing lives of their own outside the home, from finance majors to educators, raft guides and ski bums.
Not only have our careers matured, but bodies also. Hair is graying or disappearing altogether, while grunts and groans accompany even the most mundane of physical exertion.
As one might expect over the course of a couple of decades, we’ve witnessed the river in its full variety of moods and conditions, from too low to float or murky with mud, to ample and crystal clear. From shirt sleeves and sunscreen to Goretex and frozen feet, from nary a fish to be found to more than you could point a stick at.
This most recent morning began cool and calm, the river flowing clear and placid as if it too was winding down from an exhausting summer. We began by nymphing the riverbed, circling and working the deeper pools with long drifts, picking up an occasional fish but with little apparent rhyme or reason.
From the river bed we dredged up several stickfish, each clustered with cased caddis larvae, a good sign for the health of the river and the coming spring.
We ate lunch on the boat, anchored in the shade of a bridge while a gentle breeze blew upstream. The Sangres sat awash with color, framed against a sky as blue as only October can deliver.
As the day warmed, the fish began to move up in the water column, closer to the surface and out toward the river’s edges.
“Enough of nymphing,” declared one. “Time to fish dry flies.”
Gradually as afternoon progressed the fish became more active on the surface – not a Caligula-like orgy of depravity and feasting but enough activity to charge each cast with promise, each drift along a bubble line or grassy overhang alive with potential.
Passing a day on the river as such, if one pays attention one can observe and participate in the rhythms of nature in general and the river in particular, rhythms we have little sense to predict and less control over, and to acknowledge that change is constant and no two days, or indeed hours, are the same.
Back in town, we stood in the late afternoon sun of the fly shop parking lot and shook hands the last time for another year.
“Same time next year?” I enquired.
“If you’re rowing, we’re going,” came the reply.
Until next year then.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.