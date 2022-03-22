‘Open Doors’ one step to affordable housing
Earlier this month the Salida City Council approved funding to assist with “Open Doors,” a program designed to increase the number of workforce housing units available for rent in the city.
Working with Chaffee Housing Authority, the program provides incentives to short-term rental owners to convert their properties to long-term rentals with leases of, for example, six months to a year.
Through Open Doors, property owners could see incentives of $4,000 for a two-bedroom rental to $14,000 for a four-bedroom home with a 12-month lease.
Local businesses looking to provide housing for an employee or employees can enroll in the program. Employers would pay $250 per month per employee for their participation, which comes down to a housing subsidy for workers.
Organizers say they are looking to start the program with 10 rental units that could accommodate up to 22 workers.
The city’s involvement in the program calls for up to $140,000 to ensure that incentives are paid.
In addition, city officials are considering using the program as a potential housing source for city employees.
Property owners may find the program helpful. Dealing with short-term rentals is not exactly a stress-free business. While rental fees are typically higher on a per-day or per-week basis, finding customers on a week-to-week basis can be challenging even when working with local coordinators specializing in the business, or national organizations such as Airbnb or VRBO.
With the additional incentives, owners may find it is well worth the effort to participate, especially so for those who prefer knowing who their tenants are and what they do, and having a measure of stability in renting their townhome, condo or home.
Open Doors by itself is not going to resolve the city’s housing crisis. But it is one small step toward helping meet housing needs, making housing more affordable for the city’s workforce.
Limiting STR owners
At their Feb. 28 meeting, Poncha Springs trustees voted to amend the town’s land use code, which requires that short-term rental property owners be residents of Chaffee County.
The resolution spells out what documentation is necessary to prove that the property owner is a “bona fide” county resident.
These include the owner’s driver’s license or state-issued ID; signed voter registration certificate no more than 30 days old; the prior year’s IRS income tax filing; and a signed and notarized affidavit stating the property owner resides in the county.
All the documentation is required to be submitted with yearly short-term rental applications.
Combined, the requirements help ensure that single-family homes and condominiums are not being bought up by out-of-county development speculators who intend to lease properties to visitors as short-term rentals. These individuals or businesses would be looking to take advantage of the town’s lower housing costs when compared to the state’s major resort areas.
The action is one more step toward limiting STRs in the town, helping to make housing more available for local residents.
First day of spring?
Monday, March 21, marked the first full day of spring, welcomed – how else? – with a Rocky Mountain mixture of rain and snow showers and seasonably cool temperatures.
— MJB