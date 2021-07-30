The dry bag already pressed heavy on my shoulders as I began to descend the trail toward the river. Each plant of a foot kicked up a small cloud of red dust, flies buzzed about scattered piles of trampled mule manure, and, although only just past 8 a.m., sweat began to flow freely down my forehead and back.
I looked with something approaching envy upon my two companions, both enjoying the better weight distribution afforded by pack frames, until I realized these same packs also committed them to carrying twice the amount of beer I was saddled with.
Ahead of us, the day’s first string of mules would already be halfway down to the river, each mule carrying a 180-pound load consisting of rafts, frames, kitchen boxes and coolers. Leading the string walked a wrangler, a local high school kid wearing a sweat-rimed cowboy hat, hubcap belt buckle and spurs.
“Haven’t had a day off since May,” he’d replied when we asked how his summer was going as he loaded the string. I thought back to my own time guiding, seven days a week making hay while the sun shone. Keeps the bank balance from flatlining, hell on a private life.
The first half of the trail descended steeply through twisted cedar, my quads and thighs working against gravity each step of the way, before flattening out and crisscrossing a wash that led to the river. An extrusion of sandstone, red and weathered smooth, resembled a spaceship crashed to earth, petrified with the passing of aeons.
I found a rock to sit on, briefly relieving my shoulders of the weight, and imagined how good it would feel to finally shed it riverside. The trail following the wash undulated between sun and shade. Closer to the river, a cooling breeze gained in intensity with each twist and turn. The sound of the river grew with the breeze. One last pause to adjust the dry bag, my back soaked in sweat and arms tingling with pinched blood flow.
A few minutes later I stood on a small beach at the head of a rapid and shed my burden. Shed too of theirs, the mules drank deeply or stood silent, tails swishing, at the waters edge. Except one. The wrangler sat astride this last, legs tucked high and dry on the pack saddle behind him to keep his boots dry while the mule, chest deep in the river, splashed and snorted its pleasure.
First things first. We emptied the contents of a 12-pack into a mesh bag and set it to cool in the shallows, then set about unrolling and inflating our two rafts, assembling and securing frames and oars in preparation for the coming three days on the river. Soon the beach was a hive of activity, as further strings of mules arrived and more boaters, kayakers and anglers began to assemble on the beach.
The day’s temperature built steadily, the sun heating the dark granite walls of the canyon. I dipped my hat and buff in the river then placed them on my head and neck and delighted in the cascade of cool water down my chest and back.
“This place is getting crowded,” said Mort. “Let’s row upstream and find a shady spot for a couple of hours.” The second half of our party would not be arriving till afternoon. Our job was to rig the trip early, then amuse ourselves until their arrival. We tethered one raft off to the side of the beach, then clambered aboard the other. While Gus rowed upstream against the gentle current I reached into the mesh bag and withdrew three beers. We toasted each other’s good fortune.
Somewhere beyond the canyon’s rim, interstates were clogged with morning commuters, timepieces were being impatiently consulted, in-boxes were filling and blood pressures rising. Down here, there was the soft rhythmic splash and drip of the oars in the water and a canyon wren whose high, lilting call served to lend perspective to our endeavors.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.