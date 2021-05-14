by Susan Matthews
Salida Regional Library
Kits for a different group of patrons:
Sally Inglett, president and founder of MEternally LLC, stated, “A dementia-friendly movement is sweeping the nation, and for good reason. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that almost 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related diseases, and a projected 14 million will be by 2050 unless a cure is found.
“We need to ensure these populations, along with personal and professional caregivers, are considered when creating offerings for patrons.
“The time has come where most lives are impacted by or connected to someone with dementia or a caregiver to someone with dementia.
“Libraries are responding to the needs of personal and professional caregivers from both home and facility care environments by providing kits that facilitate meaningful activities.
“Reminiscence therapy was conceived in the 1960s with the idea that looking back at our lives and recalling, discussing and interacting with someone in the present is therapeutic. Reminiscence is an activity that anyone can take part in and benefit from.
“The idea seems simple enough until dementia is added to the mix. Connecting with a person with dementia can be incredibly frustrating, but once you make a connection it is both rewarding and meaningful.”
At Salida Regional Library we have joined the movement and have “Memory Kits” available for checkout with the following themes: 1950s, 1960s, patriotism, summer, winter, the farm, the outdoors and dogs.
Each themed kit comes with a book, a game or puzzle, a Reminiscence DVD, 32 double-sided photo cards with eight companion cards that include activity options, Q&A, trivia and conversation-starting ideas for a total of 16 activities.
We also offer a special collection of “Simple Stories,” appealing and appropriate books designed for people with dementia. These may be found at the upper level by the elevator in our special collections aisle.
And just like that, summer is around the corner. People have been inquiring, so we want to let everyone know, starting June 1 we will be having summer reading programs for all age levels: children 2 years old through sixth grade, teens from incoming seventh graders-12th grade, and adults 18 and older.
We are excited to be able to have more in-person offerings as well, and we will start advertising those programs in the next two weeks.
Hints of what’s to come: crafts, author talks, STEM classes, Escape rooms, writer’s club, continued book club and so much more.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is director of Salida Regional Library.