When my friend adopted her cat, Penelope, she soon discovered that unlike her previous cats, Penelope was active at night, even re-arranging cushions, baskets and the dog’s beds. Penelope, who was only 10 months old, was just acting out her ancestral nature.
Over time, as Penelope adjusted to her new home which was enriched with cat trees, cat condos, toys and lots of daytime activity and attention, she gave up most of her nighttime antics.
Cats are by nature nocturnal animals which is one reason they sleep so much during the day, but there are other reasons to explain why it is normal for cats to sleep so much.
Cats sleep or rest an average of 15 hours a day, and some sleep as much as 20 hours in a 24 hour period. Kittens and older cats tend to sleep more than the average-aged adult cat.
Today most domesticated cats who are highly adaptable, have sleep schedules like their humans because they are sociable and want to be around those who love them. Since they are fed during the day, there is no need to hunt at night.
However, for cats who go outdoors as well as live indoors, they may return to their feline primal instincts and hunt at night.
Ancient cats were actually crepuscular, most active in the twilight hours of dawn and dusk. They kept a low profile in the darker night hours and during the day when their predators were about.
Although our “tame” cats have no need to hunt, they are hard-wired to do so which is seen in their daily play. They stalk, crouch in wait and then pounce on their favorite toy, their prey. Such activity takes tremendous energy.
Sleep recharges their energy reserve for their day full of bursts of exploring, climbing, running, chasing and playing.
Sometimes your cat is not sleeping when you think he is. Your friend is just taking a break with a “cat nap!” He may have his eyes partially closed or even completely closed, but his ears or tail may still occasionally move. He is still tuned in to the environment, ready to spring into action if needed.
Cats actually sleep in a cycle of light dozing, which can last 15-30 minutes followed by deep sleep for about 5 minutes. They alternate between these patterns until they awaken.
This pattern is similar to that of humans. Also similar to humans is how weather affects our cats. On a cold, rainy or snowy day we become drowsy and yawn while our cats look for a warm place to snuggle in for some quality shut-eye.
As cat lovers know, a cat can plop down anywhere for a nap. Often that spot is on or by you which is your cat’s way of telling you he trusts you and loves you.
Perhaps you should pause once in a while, share the special moment and take a “cat nap” with your loving buddy.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.