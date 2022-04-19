Wednesday is National Banana Day. In my opinion, bananas are the perfect fruit. They are portable, easy to eat, an outstanding source of potassium, and they can be used in both savory and sweet dishes.
A fun fact about bananas you may not know is that they are scientifically considered to be a berry. Yes, a banana is a berry. A berry is defined as a fruit that has two or more seeds, and the banana fits this description. It is also classified as an herb, which describes a plant that does not need wood or true roots to live.
Chicken with
Banana Curry Sauce
Chicken with Banana Curry Sauce is a good way to try a savory banana dish and curry if you are worried about the heat from curry. Caribbean curries often have a mild sweetness, usually from fruit. The banana flavor in this dish is very subtle; you don’t have to worry about your dinner tasting like dessert.
Ingredients:
2 large bananas
2 tablespoons curry powder
2 teaspoons ground coriander
1 teaspoon dry mustard
3 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
Zest of 1 lime
4 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
¾ cup water, plus more if needed
4 bone-in, skinless chicken breasts
1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
Prep:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a food processor or mixer, puree bananas, curry, coriander, dry mustard, butter, lime zest, lime juice, salt and pepper and ¼ cup water.
Make a few deep slits in the chicken breasts. Place chicken in a large cast iron skillet or small roasting pan and pour curry sauce over chicken, rubbing it in to make sure sauce gets into the slits. Roast until just done, about 20 minutes.
Remove chicken from the pan and cover with foil to keep warm. There should be a good amount of curry sauce at the bottom of the pan. Set pan over medium heat and whisk in remaining ½ cup water. Continue whisking until sauce is heated through. You can add more water if you want a thinner sauce. Serve chicken over jasmine rice with sauce over the top and garnish with parsley.
Sour Cream
Banana Bread
My Sour Cream Banana Bread is a recipe I am asked for nearly every time I take it to work as a treat. This recipe is a great way to use 3 or 4 smaller bananas that are too ripe to eat.
Ingredients:
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs, at room temperature
1½ teaspoons vanilla
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup nuts; pecans and walnuts work best
½ cup sour cream
Mix everything together in a large mixing bowl with a hand blender set on medium-high. Bake in a large greased and floured loaf pan for 1 hour at 350 degrees. Let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before removing from pan to cool fully.
Honey-Grilled Bananas
Honey-Grilled Bananas make a great summer dessert and is so easy to make.
Ingredients:
4 ripe, but firm, bananas, peeled
¼ cup honey
Ground cinnamon
Prep:
Heat grill to medium-high. Cut each banana in half lengthwise, then cut each half crosswise on the diagonal into 3 pieces. Heat honey until thin and toss with bananas in a shallow bowl until coated. Arrange bananas crosswise on the grill. Grill until lightly browned, then turn and grill just until the second side is marked. Arrange on a platter and sprinkle with cinnamon. These can be served as is or with vanilla ice cream.