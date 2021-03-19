NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
BACKGROUND: The third vaccine in the USA was approved Feb. 29, 2021 by the FDA. This week is an introduction to the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, J & J.
QUESTION: How effective is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
ANSWER: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100 percent effective against death and severe cases that would require ICU hospitalization.
Did you catch that number? It is 100 percent effective against severe cases. That means it markedly reduces the severity of COVID-19 to an illness similar to the flu or a cold.
The mass media is reporting a 77 percent efficacy number. However, that is the efficacy data at 14 days after the single injection, but at 28 days the efficacy is 85 percent for all levels of disease, which is similar to the two mRNA vaccines.
QUESTION: Can you describe the clinical trial for Johnson & Johnson?
ANSWER: The trial was a placebo-controlled double blind study with over 43,000 people enrolled in eight countries across three continents. Importantly, the Johnson & Johnson trial occurred in the fall, while several known variants were already circulating in the world. This is different from the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna which were in trial prior to widespread presence of the variants.
QUESTION: How is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine different from the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna?
ANSWER: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single injection, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines which are a two dose series. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be kept at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to use in smaller settings like doctors’ offices and pharmacies.
QUESTION: What do the side effects look like with this vaccine?
ANSWER: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine appears to cause fewer side effects than the other two.
QUESTION: When will the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be available in Chaffee County?
ANSWER: According to Andrea Carlstrom, Director of Chaffee County Public Health, the county has not received notification as to when or if to expect shipments of the vaccine.
The current phases for eligibility and updated information are available at the websites listed at the end of this column. Colorado mandates the same eligibility phases for all three approved vaccines.
QUESTION: Will there be a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
ANSWER: The company has started a clinical trial that asks just that question. It will be several months before there is an answer.
At this point, consider this is a one shot vaccine. It is postulated, like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, that due to variants, all vaccines may require boosters in the future, similar to the annual flu vaccine.
QUESTION: Which vaccine do I want and why?
ANSWER: You want whichever one is available. The hospital and county have registration pages, (see websites below), in which you can sign up for the mRNA or when available, the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. If you are not likely to be able to return for the second mRNA vaccine, then it is suggested you vaccinate with the Johnson & Johnson single dose regime if and when it is available in the county.
QUESTION: Will I need to mask, socially distance and hand wash like the other two vaccines if I get the Johnson & Johnson?
ANSWER: Yes, all the vaccines reduce the transmission and severity of COVID-19. They can’t entirely eliminate the disease. So, the steps we have been taking to mitigate the spread of the virus need to continue, especially during spring break and the upcoming holidays, times when we tend to let our guard down.
QUESTION: I want more information, is there a good website you can send me to that is reliable?
ANSWER: The FDA has an excellent ‘slideshow’ that can be found on the link that follows, and though it is geared to medical professionals, there are plenty of summary slides for the general population: log on to https://www.fda.gov/media/146265/download for more information.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below.
Pharmacies are getting small shipments of vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health and hospital web pages.
Buena Vista resources for vaccines: Buena Vista Drug and Valley-Wide Health.
QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health.(In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona. ) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.