CCFPD taking over for BV fire a win-win-win
In the mid-1980s, Poncha Springs residents voted to join the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
Up to that time, the town had operated its own fire department, but with only about 300 residents, it was finding it difficult to maintain a volunteer chief and crew as well as equip and maintain a department.
Trustees agreed that if voters approved merging into the district, the town would lower its mill levy by the same amount the CCFPD levied, about 3.5 mills at the time.
Fast forward 35 years or so, Buena Vista faced a similar though in some ways different situation. The town had paid firefighters, who along with volunteers provided manpower for the department.
A review found that some 75 to 80 percent of town fire calls were to provide mutual aid at auto accidents, with only a few actual fire calls. And the value of aid provided by town fire crews at accidents was considered minimal.
Buena Vista officials ultimately came to the same conclusion their peers in Poncha decades earlier had come to, that is that it would be more efficient to have the district provide fire protection for the town.
Instead of taking the question to an election, however, town officials have agreed to pay the district the equivalent of what the district’s mill levy would generate from the town, for 2021, $282,141, prorated for a partial year to $180,570.
With the fire department operations budget for 2021 at about $530,000, the town will see a considerable savings in annual expenses. In addition, the town would see savings over the longer term in capital costs to expand or build a new fire station and add or replace fire trucks and equipment.
While the savings are substantial, Phil Puckett, town administrator, said officials also considered service levels and staffing issues and concerns in making the decision.
Mr. Puckett said the town “found that Chaffee County Fire definitely has a model that is working, and we believe could scale to support the town and the town’s need for services.”
Because the district already has a fire station within town limits, and a second station on CR 306 just west of town, he said residents should not see any change in fire insurance ratings.
With the addition of the town, and with the exception of Salida and the area covered by South Arkansas Fire Protection District at the county’s southern end, Chaffee Fire provides coverage for the bulk of the county, including Poncha and BV.
The district budget totals about $1.24 million, not including what Buena Vista will add. In addition to 40 volunteers, the district employs six full time, including chief, inspector and firefighters who do other work for the district on equipment maintenance and other tasks.
Town officials deserve credit for taking the initiative to make the change. In some scenarios, officials are sometimes reluctant to give up control over a key piece of town government, in this case a department that has been a part of the town for more than a century.
Give credit to the CCFPD board and Chief Robert Bertram as well, for a willingness to consider taking over coverage for the town and for operating the district in a manner where it could expand.
Town residents should not see any change in service levels while knowing that their town government is operating more efficiently, saving taxpayers money both short- and long-term, with funds that can be applied to other town needs.
The move is a win-win-win for the town, its residents as well as for the district. The efficiencies are obvious with no drop in service levels.
— MJB