We don’t really need a reminder, but it doesn’t hurt to rethink how we treat and care for our furry companions since they give us so much love and we are the most important person in their lives. It’s nice to read about some things we can do to make them happier and more content.
1. Give your dog regular check overs. Cleaning ears, clipping nails (good luck), brushing and grooming, checking and brushing teeth will all help you stay in tune with your pup.
2. Every so often review your dog’s microchip to make certain it’s up to date.
If not chipped, make an appointment with your vet to have it done. Also check that ID tags are current.
3. Foster a shelter or rescue dog. It will help them and, if you are a one-dog family, provide fun for your own critter. Check with Ark-Valley Humane Society to learn how to do this.
4. Add some homemade food to your dog’s typical kibble. Baked chicken, sweet potatoes, brown rice or go to thewildest.com or DogingtonPost.com for recipes. I’ve seen one for a meatloaf with veggies and ground turkey that sounds promising. Given a bit at a time; it could liven up your dog’s palate.
5. For more exercise in a limited space with limited time, try a flirt-pole game.
Use a ¾-inch PVC pipe, rope and a toy and flirt it around as your pup tries to capture it. Ark-Valley Humane Society uses this for their shelter dogs to keep them happy (thebark.com has instructions).
6. Take longer walks in different places. New smells are great enrichment for your canine friend. Use this time to practice recall. My dogs know the woods where they walk very well, and at times I take a different trail and their noses are so busy and they are so excited that it’s fun to just watch them.
Judy Lore is a volunteer writer for Ark Valley Humane Society, a former board member and the tired owner of two very active young dogs.