We don’t really need a reminder, but it doesn’t hurt to rethink how we treat and care for our furry companions since they give us so much love and we are the most important person in their lives. It’s nice to read about some things we can do to make them happier and more content.

1. Give your dog regular check overs. Cleaning ears, clipping nails (good luck), brushing and grooming, checking and brushing teeth will all help you stay in tune with your pup.