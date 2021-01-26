“Second hand animals make first class pets.”
I found this quote online and it applies wonderfully to Donovan’s long trail to finding his forever home.
For 124 days Donovan had been with Ark-Valley Humane Society, often posted on their Facebook page and featured as the Pet of the Day in The Mountain Mail and Pet of the Week on Heart of the Rockies Radio.
To no avail until on the 124th day he was adopted by a good-hearted and caring individual. We thank this man for giving Donovan a well-deserved home and his very own human companion.
We also thank his foster families who allowed him much needed breaks from the shelter during his stay. He enjoyed many days out in the fresh, cold air by accompanying one of his foster parent’s ice fishing. It takes patience to be an ice fishing dog.
Donovan, a very handsome four-year old Australian cattle dog had to wait for just the right person to come along.
He was not good with other dogs and cats and was wary of men at the beginning of his shelter time.
But one of his foster’s, Mike, helped him surmount that and training by the shelter training guru, Jenna, brought him a long way towards his welcoming approval of men.
In addition, several male volunteers aided his acceptance of men by walking him.
Other foster homes reported that Donovan loved to snuggle on the couch and bed.
What a lovebug. But still time went by, the holidays came and went and no permanent home was found.
One of the perks in working in an animal shelter is a day like this: a dog with some issues has been turned around and finds a warm and caring home of his very own.
Shelter work can be stressful, but this happy ending helps smooth out the bumps in the road.
We wish Donovan and his new family the very best of times and making many wonderful memories together.
“You can’t buy love but you can rescue it.” Another apt quote online. Check out the AVHS Facebook page or their website at www.ark-valley.org. You can make an appointment to see any of the adoptable pets by phoning 719-395-2737.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.