When I was in college, chicken cordon bleu was one of those incredibly fancy meals I ordered whenever I had a chance. The dish, which literally means blue ribbon chicken, is typically made by pounding a boneless, skinless chicken breast until it is very thin before layering it with a slice of ham and Swiss cheese. The chicken is then rolled, breaded and pan fried. When cut, a spiral ribbon of cheese and ham is on display.
And even though the presentation is a big draw, the resulting flavor is unbelievable. You get the salty umami from the ham, creaminess and funkiness from the cheese, moist chicken and a crispy crunch from the breading.
How something this delicious became passé in the food world is beyond me. Let me tell you a little secret though. Even though the original is so good, this Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta is divine. It has all the trademark ingredients, is a little creamier than the original and comes together in about an hour.
Chicken Cordon
Bleu Pasta
Ingredients:
16 ounces of pasta, your choice
½ cup panko bread crumbs
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Salt and pepper, to taste
4 thin slices smoked ham, sliced into ¼-inch ribbons
¼ cup provolone cheese, grated
¼ cup Swiss cheese, grated
1 tablespoon butter
3 teaspoons flour
1 garlic clove, minced
½ cup heavy cream or half-and-half
2 tablespoons dry white wine
Handful chopped parsley
Prep:
Cook pasta according to package directions until al dente and drain, reserving ¾ cup of pasta water. Pound chicken breasts to an even ¼-inch thickness, then slice into 1-inch cubes. Dry chicken with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet and sauté chicken over medium heat until golden brown and cooked through. Remove chicken to a dish and set aside.
In the same skillet, add garlic and smoked ham, sauté over medium heat until garlic is fragrant and ham is slightly brown. Add white wine to the skillet and scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan while bringing mixture to a simmer. Once wine has reduced by half, add butter and whisk in flour. A loose paste should form.
Add cream or half-and-half to the skillet, whisking constantly, followed by both grated cheeses. Continue to whisk until sauce is smooth and cohesive. Add pasta to the mixture. Stir and add pasta water 1 tablespoon at a time until pasta is completely coated. Add chicken back into the pan.
In a small skillet, heat remaining tablespoon of olive oil over medium-low heat. Add panko bread crumbs, stirring constantly until golden brown. This should take about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Divide pasta among individual bowls, garnishing with toasted bread crumbs and parsley. A small salad is all you need to complete your meal.
Chicken Fricassee with Parsley Dumplings
Chicken Fricassee with Parsley Dumplings is not a dish a lot of folks make at home. The word fricassee refers to a method of cooking. The chicken is sauteed in butter before being simmered with vegetables. The result is a thick, chunky stew perfect for chilly autumn evenings.
Fricassee Ingredients:
¼ cup butter
3- to 3½-pound fryer chicken, cut up
2 cups water
2 medium carrots, sliced
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon dried thyme
2 whole cloves
1 dried bay leaf
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ cup milk
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon dried sage
Parsley Dumplings Ingredients:
1¼ cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter
2/3 cup milk
Prep:
Melt butter for the chicken in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook chicken in butter for 15-20 minutes or until brown on all sides. Drain butter from Dutch oven.
Stir water, carrots, onion, salt, thyme, cloves and bay leaf into chicken. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 40-50 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink when cut in the thickest pieces.
Prepare dumplings by mixing flour, parsley, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Cut in butter using a pastry cutter or a pair of knives until the mixture looks like fine crumbs. Stir in milk.
Remove chicken to a plate and cover to keep warm. Remove bay leaf and discard. Mix flour, milk, pepper and sage in a small bowl until smooth. Add to the Dutch oven. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Return chicken to Dutch oven.
Drop dumpling dough by rounded tablespoonfuls onto hot chicken; do not drop directly into the hot liquid. Cover tightly and cook 10 to 14 minutes or until dumplings are fluffy and dry on top. Do not take lid off during the first 10 minutes.