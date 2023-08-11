Throughout history nations have struggled both to create their identity and then to maintain their identity as time passes. Sometimes those self-ascribed identities have led countries to greatness, others to disaster.
As America struggles to determine its identity well into the 21st century, it is worth remembering a few things about its self-image as a nation until now. Certain aspects of this image and the nation’s core values are what led America to greatness. It is important to not confuse these value-shaping elements of our culture as we move forward.
One very important distinction made by our founders that many people are confusing today is the source of our rights. There are those who believe that our rights and personal freedom are gifts from government. They believe we should be thankful that the government has granted us certain rights through the Bill of Rights. This is not true.
The Bill of Rights says that people have certain rights that are endowed by our creator that the government should never take away. It is a very important distinction to say our rights come from God rather than a benevolent government that has the power to control everything.
Another important misunderstanding that has become widespread in modern times relates to our nation’s motto. Many leaders today would like us to believe it is E pluribus unum (Out of Many, One). Although this may be a great slogan, perhaps even a noble aim, it is radically different from our actual motto, which was adopted by Congress in 1956: In God We Trust.
It is not merely a coincidence that during the time when what has become known as America’s Greatest Generation was in its prime, and America was at its greatest, such a motto would be adopted.
During the 20th century we witnessed the self-destruction of fascism (Hitler and Mussolini, for example) and the demise of communism (the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union). Capitalism not only survived but flourished.
Near the end of the 20th century a small handful of people began to realize that it wasn’t just capitalism alone that allowed America to flourish, it was capitalism combined with values that were focused on serving others rather than self.
Too many scholars shy away from facing the reality that communist, socialist and fascist governments were at their core atheist ideologies, while capitalism nurtured and allowed a deist culture to prevail.
With this in mind, it is arguable that the recognition of God as a higher power is as important to our success as a nation – that is our continued greatness – as anything else, including economic or sociological ideology.
It is important to dispel the widespread modern myth that all patriots are bigots, racists. Let’s get to know each other before we start mislabeling them to everyone’s detriment.
Most of the patriots I know are loving caring people who love their families, their neighbors, their country and their God. These are people who genuinely want peace on earth and want everyone to have good will toward each other. They turn their values into action by helping others, serving the community and supporting our leaders. They truly embrace the words “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
The Rev. James Williams is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.