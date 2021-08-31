In a recent staff meeting we looked at our “animals in care” numbers comparing them to last year (pandemic numbers) and then 2019 numbers for the same dates.
While our current animal numbers are twice what they were in 2020, they are slightly lower than what they were on the same date in 2019. We have been watching this closely because of many articles that have come out lately suggesting that there may be higher than normal return rates of dogs and cats adopted during the pandemic.
Our numbers don’t yet reflect this, and it is interesting to see that the ASPCA finds that this is not a national trend (yet) either. We are doing everything we can to support pet retention in our community, including continuation of the pet food pantry and increasing our behavior support services. We are also continuing to recruit and use fosters as much as possible to help with direct animal care.
We will continue to watch our numbers closely and hope that at least in our community we can stave off pandemic returns so as not to surpass 2019 intake numbers.
I’d like to introduce our new dog behavior/training voucher program. Ark-Valley Humane Society will provide four dog training vouchers worth $45 each to be redeemed with any local participating dog trainer that provides positive-reinforcement individual dog training sessions. Our aim is to resolve issues in the home to reduce shelter intakes and keep pets and their people together.
I’d also like to share a personal foster story with you all. Peanut is an 8-year-old male Chihuahua mix who was relinquished to the shelter because his elderly owner was no longer able to care for him. Peanut is blind from an injury he sustained several years ago. I have two children, three cats and a Chihuahua in my home, so taking on a foster dog is not always the easiest thing to do, but for Peanut we decided to give it a try. It was amazing to see the resiliency and trust shown by this little dog whose whole world changed overnight and who could not even see his new surroundings.
He uses his tongue to lick the space in front of him to sense the floor, walls and objects around him. He was happy to explore my backyard by licking as he went along and using one of his front paws to tap the ground in front of him, testing out his footing before each step. He trusted me to pick him up and set him down and now shows his appreciation for companionship by lots of licking.
He was calm when meeting my children, dog and cats and made friends with everyone right away. We set up a large kennel in my living room, so he can have a familiar den with a place to sleep and his food and water always in the same place. He is now in his adoptive home and doing great.
Amber van Leuken is executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society.