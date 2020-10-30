As the trail emerged from the shelter of the pines the wind hit me with its full force, buffeting my bike sideways into the loose scree along the trails edge, bringing with it an instant ice cream head ache.
Eyes watering and nose running, I felt roughly shoved aside as if by a giant, invisible hand.
Ahead waited several more miles of trail above tree line, fully exposed to the elements.
I thought back to the question I’d mused, half to myself, half to my wife, on the drive up the pass; I wonder if there’ll be anyone else this crazy up there today?
Her response, silent save a slight chuckle, implied she too doubted the likelihood.
As we drove, I kept my eye on the thermometer as it dropped lower the higher we climbed.
In the basement forties at the top of the pass, dust clouds swept the empty parking lot as I performed a last minute gear check before setting off up the first climb.
“You don’t have to go,” she pointed out. “You could just turn around.”
Yet the season’s urgency and impending turn in the weather spurred me on.
Riding the trail one more time before the snow flew was about gathering, as calories, a last few memories of the high country, sustenance to be stored for the darker days of winter, heralded by this messenger wind.
None of nature’s elements possess the ability to deflate and irritate more than wind and its penchant for tightening muscles and picking at nerve ends.
An invisible adversary, it created a whole new level of challenge, buffeting repeatedly in different directions, forcing me off the trail, at one stage lifting the rear wheel of my bike off the ground, dumping me unceremoniously earthward in the process.
I took solace where I found it offered; in the harsh beauty of the landscape—summer’s green long gone, stands of bare aspen grey and stoic on hillsides of olive and brown, a sense of the high country reasserting its primacy over we fair-weather interlopers.
I also took shelter in the relative brevity of my discomfort, recalling stories of sailors of old, rounding the Horn, spending weeks on end in the southern oceans where the Roaring Forties howl unfettered.
Weeks on end with nothing but the heave of a pitiless ocean and the shriek of the wind through the rigging.
While the captain enjoyed the relative calm of his cabin astern, the sailors themselves were more often than not housed in the forecastle, cold and wet, constantly drenched by icy waves breaking over the bow.
How nerves must have become as tattered and frayed as the rigging, snapping like mast and spar under too much strain, all the while under the impervious eye of the silent, shadowing albatross.
Finally off the ridge top, I dropped down into the shelter of Greens Creek.
Out of the wind, jawbone and muscles relaxing, I took a breather.
Not albatross but several grey jays emerged, on cue as if anticipating my arrival, alighting on various parts of my bike, seeming indignant at my refusal to feed them.
One more climb up an exposed mountainside awaited, past a spring whose seepage now froze on the ground, then a final sheltered descent to Marshall Pass and another parking lot, wind blown and empty.
An eerie return to civilization via Starvation Creek followed, the darkly shaded trail criss-crossed with beams of low-angled light.
I kept a steady pace, thinking of several times in the past when I’d encountered bear scat along the trail, and reports of moose sightings, and decided now would not be the best time to encounter either.
All too soon I emerged onto the Poncha Creek road and turned homeward, the air now warm and comparatively calm. I thought back to the wind-swept trail up high, seeming belonging to another world. I thought of not having seen another soul along its length, and was glad for not having turned around.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.