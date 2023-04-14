As spring arrives in the high country, our Colorado senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, joined other senators on a three-day river trip. There was gorgeous scenery along the Colorado River to enjoy, but the focus of the trip was to discuss the ever-contentious topic of cutting water use.
Had I been on that river trip, I would’ve had some advice for my senators. I’m a doctor, not a water-use expert, but I can say with confidence that way too much water goes to alfalfa and other water-intensive crops grown to feed livestock. More than half of Colorado River water currently irrigates crops fed to animals, according to a commentary published in Time magazine.
The solution? The government must provide funding for farmers who wish to voluntarily transition from raising livestock to growing drought-resistant crops. This would result in meaningful water conservation.
In many areas, this transition is already underway. A Wisconsin dairy farmer, Paul Jereczek, is planting hazelnut trees because he’d like his children to stay on the land and he doesn’t see a future in dairy farming. In North Carolina, hog farmer Tom Butler is working with his son Will to transition the family farm from raising swine to growing mushrooms. Mushrooms grow with minimal water and produce a high yield on a small plot of land.
In Colorado, farmers grow many water-wise crops, including beans, blackberries and potatoes. These same crops that use water efficiently are health-promoting foods that I recommend to patients. Beans, for example, provide people with protein, iron and other nutrients.
I’ve seen remarkable improvements when people switch to a plant-based diet – blood pressure goes down, heart heath improves, and people can maintain a healthy weight. The scientific literature tells us that a plant-based diet can prevent and even reverse diabetes and heart disease.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there are about 218 large-scale livestock operations in Colorado. Industrial livestock facilities require vast amounts of water, mainly to irrigate grains and grasses for feed, plus water for drinking and processing.
It’s much more efficient in terms of water use to grow crops for people to eat directly. According to the Guardian, growing vegetables uses about 322 liters of water per kilogram, while it takes about 15,415 liters of water to produce 1 kilogram of beef.
In addition to participating in the river excursion, Sen. Bennet is a key player in another respect. He’s a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, the committee that is currently shaping the Farm Bill. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is also on the agriculture committee, and he’s fired up about promoting climate-smart farming practices.
In previously proposed legislation, Sen. Booker floated a concept that will probably be woven into the current Farm Bill: Farmers with large-scale livestock operations who wish to transition to growing food crops should get government funding and support to do so. A North Carolina program that did this was very popular with hog farmers who shut down their vast hog waste lagoons and started growing crops and planting riparian buffers.
From a doctor’s perspective, I applaud these changes because grilling mushrooms for your summer picnic is much more healthful than consuming pork. Surprisingly, more than half of a mushroom’s calories come from protein. So pack your picnic basket with portobello mushroom “burgers” as well as peaches, watermelons, grapes and other crops grown in Colorado.
Our snowy winter has given rise to optimism about the fate of the Colorado River, and yet a federal official on the river trip cautioned that the current snowpack is great, but it doesn’t solve a 23-year drought. During times of drought, ranchers in Colorado and elsewhere have been forced to reduce their herds. Those who would like to phase out livestock while increasing land for crops should be able to tap into federal funding sources – like the $4 billion for drought relief in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Returning from their scenic river trip, our Colorado senators need to increase support for water-wise, climate-smart farming. That means phasing out factory farms and incentivizing drought-resistant crops like hazelnut trees that can be money-makers for farmers.
Dr. Kim Scheuer is a physician in Salida.