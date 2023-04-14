As spring arrives in the high country, our Colorado senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, joined other senators on a three-day river trip. There was gorgeous scenery along the Colorado River to enjoy, but the focus of the trip was to discuss the ever-contentious topic of cutting water use.

Had I been on that river trip, I would’ve had some advice for my senators. I’m a doctor, not a water-use expert, but I can say with confidence that way too much water goes to alfalfa and other water-intensive crops grown to feed livestock. More than half of Colorado River water currently irrigates crops fed to animals, according to a commentary published in Time magazine.