Conflicting message
On his first day as president, Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders, one of them to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline.
During his inauguration speech, he decried the millions of jobs lost from the coronavirus but then through this order he will be putting thousands of well-paid U.S. workers out of work.
The president’s Transportation Secretary-nominee Pete Buttigieg said the decision is part of a broader plan which will be a net positive for employment. That, however, will take years. For these pipeline workers to find other jobs during the current pandemic will be difficult.
Canceling the pipeline does not mean Americans will be using less oil and less energy. It means that instead of that energy coming from Canada, a reliable neighbor, it likely will mean greater reliance on imports from the Middle East.
Nor will killing the pipeline speed up the nation’s conversion to electric vehicles or the shift to generating electricity using wind and solar. It will take years if not decades for the process to evolve, for market forces to drive the change.
What canceling the pipeline for a second time does do is fulfill a campaign pledge the then-candidate made to reassure far left primary voters that he would be listening to their concerns.
Precautions working
In mid-January, 14 Monarch Mountain employees contracted the coronavirus, prompting the Colorado Department of Health and Environment to designate the ski and snowboard area an outbreak site.
Statements from Monarch and Chaffee County Public Health noted that employees were not infected while working on the mountain but rather contracted the virus at a private party and in other non-work contacts.
It’s an important distinction to make.
Monarch has worked diligently to comply with state and county guidelines relating to ski areas, including among others requiring that employees wear masks, requiring masks on lifts and at the base area, not having strangers share chairlift seats and requiring tickets be purchased online.
With some 250-plus employees, it’s not surprising that employees would become infected.
That they did not contract the virus on the mountain complex indicates state and county precautions and requirements are working, for both the safety of Monarch’s guests and its employees.
County court change
After two decades plus as Chaffee County judge, Bill Alderton has retired.
Over the years, Judge Alderton earned high marks on retention reviews and had a reputation for treating everyone who came into his court with courtesy, dignity and respect.
Best wishes, Judge Alderton, on your well-deserved retirement.
Taking over as county judge, Diana Bull has experience as a public defender and in private practice. Her father, brother and sisters are all involved in the practice of law in some capacity.
Best wishes, Judge Bull, in your new position.
A rancher’s passing
Valley rancher Howard E. Eggleston died Jan. 5 after a lifetime of service to the community he was born and raised in.
A 1950 graduate of Cotopaxi High School, Mr. Eggleston served 18 years on the Cotopaxi school board; 40 years on the Sangre de Cristo Electrical Association board; was a lifetime member of Fremont County Cattlemen’s Association; and served on county 4-H and conservation boards.
Condolences to the Eggleston family.
— MJB