Can’t find the book you are looking for at our library, but you are sure we should have it?
Suggest it and more than likely the next time you check, our library will own it.
At Salida Regional Library, we love to receive book title suggestions from our patrons.
We even have a short little suggestion flyer prepared for you to submit your recommendations, if you don’t see it at the front desk, ask a librarian.
You may submit titles, specific authors, or genres for physical books as well as eBooks and audiobooks.
Please be sure to check our online catalog before suggesting a title confirming we don’t already have it.
Our “New Books” shelf display is the most highly browsed section of the library.
Maybe it’s the easy access – across from the front counter. But what is on the “New Books” shelf can be a little misleading.
Some may think we are purchasing heavy on a certain genre due to what is left after the pickings, or some may think we don’t purchase the newest book in the series they are passionate about, for the very same reason.
To the contrary, we purchase a wide selection of books from all genres and make sure we are up to date on new releases, often purchasing ahead of time to be sure we have it in-house and ready for our patrons, day one of release.
What is even better is that our “New Books” stay in house for the first three months they are circulating. We do not share our new materials with other libraries in the consortium until our patrons have had a chance to read it themselves or get on hold of our copy/copies.
Along these same lines, if you aren’t finding what you want and need some new suggestions, but don’t know where to begin, try our reader’s advisory called “Next Three Reads.” You access this resource on our website, https://www.salidalibrary.org/your-next-3-reads/.
Tell our librarians about a few books and/or authors you’ve enjoyed, and what you liked about them.
Also feel free to tell us about books you haven’t liked, and why. What are you in the mood to read next?
You submit this simple, one question questionnaire and our staff will email you some reading suggestions.
We love to hear from our patrons, it’s how we learn and grow. If you have more suggestions of things you would like to see in the library, programs (post COVID-19 regulations), promotions, etc. please fill out our community needs assessment.
The survey will be open until March 8. We want to hear from all age groups: school aged, young adults and adults.
The more feedback we can get from library users and non-users, the better we can plan for the future.
Thank you in advance for helping us. To access the survey, go to www.salidalibrary.org, scroll down to the image that says “take the survey” and click.
Happy Reading!
Susan Matthews is the director of the Salida Regional Library District.