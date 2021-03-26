Study approved but are 50-291 plans final?
Salida’s U.S. 50 and Colo. 291 intersection and Oak Street corridor is a step closer to seeing improvements.
At a recent meeting city council approved adoption of a study prepared in partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation which, based on public input, calls for a five-legged roundabout at the intersection.
The preferred Oak Street corridor design also calls for bikes lanes on both sides of the street, a sidewalk on the street’s west side along with shade trees, park benches and dark sky-compliant street lighting.
David Lady, public works director, said with the study complete, the city is “close to seeing improvements on the east gateway to Salida.”
The improvements would be most welcome. Oak Street and 291 represent a key entryway to the city that has changed little in appearance or in configuration over the years.
Adding amenities like bike lanes, a sidewalk, trees and lighting would make the city’s east gateway more inviting and attractive and to a degree somewhat safer for motorists and bicyclists.
The intersection design, we suspect, is still subject to change based in large part on CDOT funding and other factors.
For example, the agency considered installing a roundabout at the northwest intersection of U.S. 50-285 in Poncha Springs.
However, a CDOT representative told town officials last month the agency had decided on a permanent signal for the intersection, that a traffic light setup would cost less, last longer and be more familiar to drivers than a roundabout.
The 50-291 intersection is similar to the 50-285 intersection in Poncha in terms of traffic flow. Will CDOT apply the same considerations – cost, longevity and driver familiarity – ultimately to the Salida intersection?
Adopting a study is one thing; a final plan could be substantially different.
For summer ahead, cautious optimism
One year after the coronavirus took hold, state budget officials are cautiously optimistic that the worst of the recession is over.
Increased state sales and income tax revenues have changed from those of a year ago where state legislators were dealing with a projected 10 percent, $3 billion revenue shortfall.
But state revenues over the past several months have been substantially better than expected, leaving the state in a much stronger financial position than what was originally forecast.
Not all economic segments, however, share in the rebound. In December, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.4 percent, more than three times what it was in December 2019 when it dipped to 2.5 percent.
In Chaffee County it’s a similar story with December unemployment at 6.9 percent on the one hand – up from about 2.1 percent of a year earlier – but record sales tax revenues to local governments.
County sales tax was up 13.9 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 totals. Sales tax collections in Salida and Buena Vista the past year were up 15.3 and 16.2 percent while Poncha Springs recorded a whopping 41 percent increase.
Going into summer, state officials are cautiously optimistic about travel and tourism climbing from 2020’s pandemic levels. However, what that means for mountain counties’ economies depends in large part on the direction the virus takes in coming months.
— MJB