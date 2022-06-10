We overnighted on a broad stretch of sand a quarter mile above the rapid, celebrating too late into the night the birthday of one of our party. The roar of the rapid reverberated off the walls of the canyon, and when at last I fell asleep it was with the impression of a freight train hauling a load of banshees, running upriver through the middle of camp.
I woke next morning to a knot already tightening in my stomach and the knowledge that shortly I’d be rowing the same stretch of river that had roared and howled up at us through the darkness. I remember nothing of breakfast but presume I ate, then with some others hiked downstream in an attempt to scout the rapid.
The river flowed wide with the meat of the run across the far side against a towering cliff face. Standing at water level very little of the detail of the rapid could be made out and no landmarks evident with which one could align or judge the approach. Back at the raft I tended to stowing gear and securing straps, my silence as much a product of nerves as the excesses of the previous night.
After checking and tightening each knot and buckle four or five times, I was ready to go while others were still breaking down their campsites and draining the dregs of the morning’s coffee. Finally our three kayakers peeled out of the eddy and paddled out into the flow, intent on setting up safety at the bottom of the rapid. With the other rafts still in the throes of preparation, I could wait no longer.
“I’m going to run,” I announced. “See you at the bottom.”
Birthday Boy cast off the bow line and scrambled aboard the raft as I dug the oars and began the long ferry toward the far side of the river. I positioned the raft where I thought the preferred entrance to the rapid would be based on our rudimentary scout earlier.
One hundred yards from the top the river appeared as a smooth horizon line from bank to bank. I shipped the oars and stood on the cooler that served as my seat as we drifted inexorably toward fate. Still too far to know for sure, but instinct told me we needed a little further right. I ferried closer to the cliff face then stood once more, still 50 yards to go. Now plumes of spray churned from beyond the horizon line as the full maelstrom of the rapid began to reveal itself.
“This looks nothing like what I’d imagined.”
Birthday Boy relocated from the front of the raft to the back, in the vain hope of staying dry, in the process securing the chair he’d been sitting on to the oar frame via a strap made of webbing.
Now the speed and gradient of the river increased as if a giant hand had settled on the stern of the raft, accelerating us toward our destiny. I thought briefly of Caesar, crossing the Rubicon: Alea iacta est – the die is cast.
Blind luck had placed us on the cusp of the vee of a powerful tongue of water that slid between two boat-swallowing hydraulics. Beyond that was a chaotic mass of giant standing waves and hydraulics creating reflectors that surged off the cliff face at a multitude of angles. For the first, and only, time in my boating life I wished at that moment I was somewhere sitting in a cubicle.
The raft buried into the maw of the first set of waves, shuddered and threatened to stall then climbed out the other side, by now half full of water and sideways, heading for the cliff face.
“Straighten up! Straighten up!” pleaded Birthday Boy from the stern.
“I’m trying,” I replied, “but your damned chair is wrapped around my oar.”
The first dousing had swept the chair overboard, the too-long strap now looped around the oar shaft, restricting motion to a quarter of its full use. In a beautiful display of self-preservation, Birthday Boy scrambled past me while I struggled to keep us bow on to the reflectors and in one smooth motion cut the strap with his knife as a wave washed the chair back onto the boat. Finally, with a full range of motion I regained control of the raft, as much as one can a 16-foot bucket boat loaded with beer and bacon and full to the brim of Colorado River.
The second half of the rapid passed in a blur, a constant battle to keep the raft squared to the reflectors that wanted to surf us across and sideways into a series of hydraulics. No more than a minute later, exhausted and elated, I hauled on the oars and eased us into the eddy at the bottom of the rapid, to the ironic applause of the kayakers.
We spent the next 15 minutes bailing out water one bucket at a time, and I reveled in being alive, grateful for those who work in cubicles but equally grateful I was not, in fact, among them.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.