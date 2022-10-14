Let’s begin with a fascinating new book by Southern Methodist University sociologist Andrea Laurent-Simpson, who has put forth the concept of a new family structure – the multispecies family unit.
The essence of “Just Like Family: How Companion Animals Joined the Household” is that the U.S. population has transformed through several phases of how to define family structure from agrarian to the multispecies family unit since we have moved from a survival society to a finding happiness society, and mainly dogs and cats have become intertwined and considered part of the family.
Animals have become deeply rooted in our homes and lives, with 61 percent of Americans owning pets, dogs and cats being the most popular. Some employers are finding it necessary to provide flexible work hours, work from home or allowing pets to be brought to work in order to hold onto their employees. Definitely on my to-get list from the library.
For the kids: Dav Pilkey’s seventh book in the Dog Man series is titled “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” and sounds like a very cool adventure story. For the younger crowd.
“The Call of the Wild” by Jack London is a classic that is actually read around the world. Buck, the hijacked St. Bernard-Scottish sheepdog mix, finds true happiness after a grueling time in the Arctic. Not the softest of reads but a piece of literature that’s been cherished for decades. For those age 10 and older.
An adult nonfiction book by Maria Reich is one of those books that might make you wonder about what is real. Maria has health issues and has rescued Celeste, a deaf stray. Through an animal communicator, Celeste “tells” of her human’s problems and is able to help Maria overcome many. Title is “A Thousand Lifetimes.”
“Wish Me Home” by Kay Bratt is a novel about a young woman stranded in Georgia. Her twin sister has caused problems, and now, alone with only a backpack and a few dollars, she sets out for her literary hero Ernest Hemingway’s home in the Florida Keys. It becomes an instructive journey with making new friends along the way and a change of heart for Cara.
All in all, sounds like a lot of good reading is ahead this fall. Enjoy.
Judy Lore is a volunteer writer for Ark-Valley Humane Society with two dogs in a multispecies family unit.