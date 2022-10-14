AVHS logo

Let’s begin with a fascinating new book by Southern Methodist University sociologist Andrea Laurent-Simpson, who has put forth the concept of a new family structure – the multispecies family unit. 

The essence of “Just Like Family: How Companion Animals Joined the Household” is that the U.S. population has transformed through several phases of how to define family structure from agrarian to the multispecies family unit since we have moved from a survival society to a finding happiness society, and mainly dogs and cats have become intertwined and considered part of the family.