To our Salida readers
After nearly 30 years, Cathy Smith is retiring from her position as a Mountain Mail delivery person at the end of September.
While we have advertised for several weeks to find a replacement for Cathy, we have not found that someone.
This leaves us with few options other than to turn to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery of The Mail on Tuesdays and Fridays.
We realize that readers love getting their newspaper first thing in the morning, a Mountain Mail service that’s been available for decades.
But today’s tight, tight jobs and employment market has – to this point at least – resulted in minimal interest in our delivery position, or positions, for that matter.
For all the years Cathy has delivered The Mail, she’s done outstanding work. Readers have depended on Cathy to deliver their newspaper in a timely manner. We thank Cathy for her efforts, and wish her the best.
But, since we do not have someone to follow in her footsteps, we have to find another way to deliver The Mail to our Salida readers.
Turning to the Postal Service for newspaper delivery is not unique to The Mail. A number of other newspapers, faced with similar difficulties in finding delivery staff, have also taken this path.
The Mail’s sister newspapers in Buena Vista, Leadville and Park County, The Chaffee County Times, Herald Democrat and The Flume, are delivered to home and business subscribers through the USPS, as they have been for decades.
In addition, a significant number of Mountain Mail readers get their newspaper through the Postal Service, including a number who live within Salida city limits.
The Mail is available on the newspaper website, TheMountainMail.com, which features the “e-edition,” the exact replica of the printed Tuesday or Friday paper, as well as electronic editions published on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The site also features past editions of The Mail.
We understand that most readers prefer to hold their newspaper in their hands or laid out in front of them on the kitchen table, to be read with a cup of coffee or tea.
Be assured, we will continue our efforts to replace Cathy, either with one, two or several delivery carriers.
If you’re an early riser and interested in finding out more about a delivery position, or know of someone who might be interested, give Andrew a call at 719-539-6691.
In the meantime, we thank you for your understanding, for your patience, for being a loyal Mountain Mail subscriber.
Hospitality needs help
The past week’s fall storm, shorter days and changing leaf colors are reminders that winter is just around the corner.
For Chaffee County Hospitality Inc., it means the opening of emergency winter shelters, scheduled for Nov. 1 through April 30.
Hospitality provides two types of shelters: a place to sleep for women and men at United Methodist Church and First Christian Church respectively, and rented hotel rooms.
The churches provide a foam mat, pillow, sleeping bag and a meal, not exactly luxury accommodations but, most important, a warm and safe place to sleep.
The motel rooms are typically used for medical referrals, custodial visits, Solvista Health, The Alliance and Family & Youth Initiatives, with most of the lodging nights provided going to local people.
Chaffee County Hospitality’s biggest needs are cash contributions, volunteers, meals and socks – yes, socks – in that order. For information visit chaffeehospitalityinc.org.
