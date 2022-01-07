by Leah Capezio
and Monica Pless
Guidestone Colorado
All the leaves are brown, and the sky is gray … Veg-gie gar-den dreamin’, on such a winter’s daaaaay!
While the winter dreams of the Mamas & the Papas (and the Beach Boys) centered on California (which also sounds like a good idea right about now), my winter dreams are about gardening.
Winter is a good time to start planning your garden and ordering seeds and other supplies that you’ll need for this gardening season. Involving your kids in this process is a great way to introduce (or remind) them about the wonders of gardening and encourage their participation in choosing what you’ll grow and eat this year.
If you already have some seeds, perhaps leftover from last year or saved from a friend’s garden, you can start by doing a seed inventory. Many seeds will keep for a couple of years (or more), if stored in a cool, dry, dark place, like a closet. Germination decreases over time, so for older seeds, when it comes time to plant, you may want to plant a few extra seeds for each plant that you hope to grow to increase the chances of successful germination. If you end up with more plants than you want, you can always thin the plants later.
Once you’ve done your seed inventory, you’ll know what you have to work with. Now it’s time to dream! What do you want to grow this year? If you have some gardening experience, and you have a sense of your favorites, then what new things do you want to try this year? What will your kids be excited to grow and eat? And what seeds will you need to order, to fill in the gaps?
There’s a wealth of information in seed catalogs, including tips for growing all kinds of different vegetables, herbs, fruits, trees and flowers. Here are some favorite catalogs recommended by the staff at Guidestone, to help you enjoy your seed shopping:
Johnny’s Selected Seeds: Glossy, colorful, and jam-packed with info, Johnny’s is a great reference for anything you haven’t grown before. You can look up yield and days to maturity.
Fedco Seeds: Black and white with lots of hand-drawn illustrations, Fedco is the seed catalog for the literature lover. It’s full of rich descriptions and the history of many varieties, which makes for fascinating reading.
Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds: This is the photographer’s catalog, offering stunning photographs of vegetables, including rare varieties from around the globe. Great for your coffee table.
Botanical Interests: This Broomfield seed company features beautiful botanical drawings of the vegetables, herbs and flowers that they offer. Locally, Brady’s, Natural Grocers and Ace Hardware carry their seeds, so they’re a go-to for last-minute buys.
Once you’re done making your seed orders for the season, seed catalogs are a great source material for making collages and other fun art projects.
To share your favorite seed catalog, or a song you’ve modified with garden-themed lyrics, contact Leah at leah@guidestonecolorado.org. Happy dreaming and gardening!
Leah Capezio is operations director for Guidestone Colorado, which offers Farm to School, Farmhands Education, Colorado Land Link and Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center programs. Monica Pless is Guidestone’s Farm to School director.