Exciting news…magazines are now available online!
They are available in the OverDrive Read format which means they can be enjoyed by using the Libby app and Overdrive online.
All you need is an internet capable device. No additional software or account signups are required, just use your libarary card to access.
With this new catalog addition, patrons can borrow and read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks.
The app now includes a new article view, which makes reading digital magazines more interactive and enjoyable.
OverDrive’s magazine service features no circulation cap, and allows for simultaneous use for titles, which means you don’t have to be on hold for magazines.
OverDrive Magazines include a collection of more than 3,500 popular titles, including: Allrecipes, HGTV Magazine, Bicycling, Car and Driver, Esquire, Forbes, Golf Monthly, iGamer, New York Magazine, Newsweek, Reader’s Digest, Rollingstone, Top Gear, and many other publications. Some of the magazines are available in multiple languages.
For more information on getting set up, stop by, give us a call, or download Libby or Overdrive app to your device and start reading!
Since we are not able to have our in-person programs, and we know people are getting a bit stir crazy, we have rolled out a take and make craft program for all ages: kids, teens and adults.
Pick up free supplies and instructions at the library, then enjoy a craft or activity at home. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis.
Upcoming pick up times and craft:
Children – Feb. 4 is Valentine Dragonfly, Feb. 18 is Bald Eagle Handprint.
Teens – Feb. 11 is Valentine wreath, Feb. 18 is painted washer necklace.
Adults – For pick up now, we have Heart trees, Feb. 23 is decorative wood coasters.
And … did you know there are many ways for our patrons to keep track of the items they have ready for pick up, other than receiving a phone call from library staff?
“But I like getting a phone call from the library,” you might say.
Believe me, we love talking to our patrons too, but the time it takes to process holds is becoming more demanding of staff time, so we are updating how we handle “hold calls.”
Starting Jan. 1, 2022, we will no longer call patrons to tell them they have a book on hold. That’s a whole year from now to decide which alternate method you prefer.
There are three ways to keep track of your library holdings, your overdues, and general information about your account.
Options:
1) Email: Please call the library at 719-539-4826 and add your email address to your account. (This will never be used for any other communication other than holds and overdue items).
2) Text messages: Sign up for the text service ShoutBomb by texting SIGNUP to 970-620-9150.
Enter your library card number (full number with no spaces, e.g. P0000000000).
And finally, enter your email address (optional).
*Your cell phone plan’s regular text messaging rates apply.
3) Access your library account online: go to https://salida.marmot.org and login with your name and library card. In the sidebar on the left, under “My Account”, titles on hold will display a green flag letting you know it is ‘ready to pickup’.
If at any time, you need help setting up or accessing your account, please see a staff member at the circulation desk for help.
We will be available to help walk you through your process of choice. You can do this!
Happy Reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.