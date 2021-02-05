NOTE: Everything I write today is valid for today. COVID-19 news and science are rapidly evolving, updates will be made as new information is available.
Medical decisions are about balancing risks. Making the decision about getting vaccinated to prevent COVID-19 can be confusing with all the new information coming out daily.
Question: What are the risks associated with getting COVID-19?
Answer:
In the valley, the positivity rate hovers at about 5 percent, which means the risk of getting COVID-19 is about 1 in 20. But, in actuality the risk is higher as people tend to get tested mostly because they have symptoms or because they’ve been in contact with others who have symptoms or who are ill.
Non-symptomatic people, or even those with mild symptoms, are less likely to get tested. But they can still infect others. So the positivity rate is merely what we see from testing, not what is actually out there.
In the US, about 15 percent of COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Currently, about 1 percent of those with COVID-19 die.
Now that might not seem so bad. But given the large numbers of ill people, that is a lot of hospitalizations and a lot of deaths.
In addition, about a third of all patients develop what is known as “long COVID.” This means major symptoms linger for months.
Extreme fatigue, mental fog, serious aches and pains, and loss of taste and smell have all been reported. There are many reports from patients sick way back in March 2020 who are still suffering.
Question: What is the risk of getting COVID-19 after getting the vaccine?
Answer:
The two available vaccines and the three that are likely coming this spring have the same basic effect which is to markedly decrease the severity of the symptoms down to non-existent or what would feel like a cold or flu.
Therefore, hospitalizations will also decrease. No one in the combined vaccine clinical trials of 70,000 died of COVID-19.
To repeat, the number of COVID-19 deaths of those vaccinated is zero. Keep in mind, so far just under half million Americans have died of COVID-19.
Question: So which vaccine do I want to get?
Answer:
Get the one that is available now. It turns out of the two currently available, Pfitzer and Moderna, it makes no difference which you get.
Three more are likely coming this spring; Johnson & Johnson, Astra-Zenca and Novavax.
To repeat, all of them work to mitigate severe symptoms, making COVID-19 more like a cold or mild flu if you were to get the virus at all.
Question: How could these vaccines have been developed so quickly?
Answer: Keep in mind, vaccines were first developed over 200 years ago starting with smallpox.
Vaccines against viruses, like polio, began in the 1950s. And in the early 1990s research began to target minute pieces of viral genetics. The mRNA vaccines, Pfitzer and Moderna, are in this category. It is only because of years of research that the COVID-19 vaccines could be developed so quickly.
Next week, I will review vaccines and the variants. Also I will attempt to answer reader questions that are sent in to: pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
See the link here for more information: http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health.(In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona. ) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.