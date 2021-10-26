Coming home to the smell of dinner cooking after a long day at work is something not many of us get to enjoy. I love my slow cooker in the summer because it doesn’t heat up the house and in the winter because the house smells so good and inviting when you walk in from the cold. Cleanup is super easy as well. So dust off that slow cooker and try these never-fail recipes.
Beef and Broccoli
Slow Cooker Beef and Broccoli takes just a few minutes to throw together, and when done the meat will melt in your mouth. Paul and I have been making our own Chinese food since we don’t have a Chinese restaurant in town and, honestly, what we make has been every bit as good as what we were getting at the Great Wall.
Ingredients:
1½ pounds boneless beef chuck roast, sliced into thin strips
1 cup beef broth
½ cup soy sauce
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup cornstarch
1 14-ounce bag or 3 cups frozen broccoli florets
White or brown rice, cooked; Minute Rice is easy and works great with this dish
Prep:
In a mixing bowl, whisk together beef broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil and garlic. Lay beef strips in the slow cooker and pour sauce over the top. Toss meat to make sure it is all coated. Cook on low for 5 or 6 hours. You don’t want the beef to cook too long or it will start to shred.
About an hour before the meat is done, take ¼ cup of the sauce and whisk it in a small bowl with cornstarch. Slowly stir the slurry into the slow cooker with the meat. Add broccoli the last 30 minutes and let it cook through. Don’t add until the end or it will be mushy. Serve over rice and enjoy.
Slow Cooker Chili
There is nothing like a filling slow cooker chili that really hits the spot. This chicken-based version is tasty, creamy and so easy to make. Use store-bought enchilada sauce and all you have to do is shred the chicken when it’s done and add the sour cream.
Ingredients:
1 10-ounce can red enchilada sauce
1 14.5-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 16-ounce can chili beans in mild chili sauce
1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 15-ounce can corn, drained
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast or thighs; mix both for more flavor
1 cup chicken stock
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, room temperature
1 teaspoon cumin
¾ teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1½ tablespoons chili powder
Toppings, if desired: sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, fresh lime, black olives or cilantro
Prep:
In a 6-quart slow cooker, add enchilada sauce, undrained tomatoes, chili beans, black beans, corn and uncooked chicken. If using chicken breasts, cut each one into 2 or more pieces before adding to the pot. Pour in chicken stock and all of the seasonings. Stir well.
Cover and cook on high for 3 to 5 hours or low for 5 to 8 hours. The chicken should shred easily when done. Remove chicken to another bowl and shred with a pair of forks. Set aside. Meanwhile, soften cream cheese in the microwave by removing foil wrapper and microwaving 30 to 45 seconds. Add to slow cooker and stir well. Cover and increase temperature to high if not already set there. Once cream cheese is almost melted, whisk it well until incorporated into the soup. Add chicken back into the pan and allow meat to reheat. A dash of lime tastes great if you want to add it here.
Mac and Cheese
This creamy macaroni and cheese is literally a dump-and-go version that even cooks the pasta with the sauce. Evaporated milk removes the need for heavy cream, so it’s actually a bit healthier. Make this your own by adding cooked bacon or green chilies.
Ingredients:
Cooking spray
1 pound macaroni or mini shells, not cooked
3 cups chicken broth
1 12-ounce can evaporated milk
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1 cup Swiss cheese, grated
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon dried mustard powder
Chives for garnish, optional
Add all ingredients, except chives, to the slow cooker and stir well to make sure everything is incorporated. Cook on low 2 hours, stirring once about halfway through. Serve garnished with chives. This can be an entrée or served as a side.