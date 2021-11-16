I remember about four years ago, trying to get my bike down from the hook, knowing I was running late, the tire wouldn’t come off and I was falling apart, my head spinning.
Inside I was feeling like a pressure cooker and the steam was screaming out. I wasn’t angry, rather overwhelmed, unsure how to do everything I felt was essential. It was in that moment that I realized I couldn’t work and live at this pace.
I left the bike, sat in the dirt and breathed deeply, calming myself. I took in the sunshine on my back and the ragged determination of the ant that slowly passed my feet, carrying a piece of cracker four times her size. She walked in circles, trying to balance the piece of stone-ground wheat so it wouldn’t drag. I wondered why she was imitating me.
As parents we have a lot of expectations on us, from ourselves, our families and our culture. The responsibilities we carry can seem limitless. In our society there are so many financial and physical demands that sometimes taking time to parent and be present for our children takes second place.
As a working single parent, I’d like to propose something radical for all of us: that we have more time than we think. There are jobs and meetings we can’t be late to. There are goals and events we won’t miss. There are learning and opportunities for our children, classes, sports and play dates. All of these things are important and meaningful in our lives; however, when your 3-year-old is falling apart on the floor and you’re trying to load the car, he’s expressing a need, and your time is essential.
Jane Whitmer, a dear friend and the one who began the Nurturing Parenting Program in our county, would tell families, “What you don’t take time for now will be much harder when they’re older.” She encouraged us to stop our rushing and our push and be present in the moment with the child. A child “throwing a fit” as we unhelpfully call it, is often a child on overwhelm who needs a break and some understanding.
Our children learn to regulate their bodies and emotions from us – their parents and caregivers. If we are stressed, they can’t get to a calmer state than us. One of the ways we can calm ourselves is by removing the pressure of time. There’s an incredible irony that we think that, by pushing, things will get done faster, kids will behave and we’ll get to the fun that’s awaiting us. However, getting through tough emotions happens only when being present with them; otherwise, we’re often bound for a long day of frustration.
So today, I want to encourage you to remove the unnecessary time pressures, and when you, your children or others around you are struggling, stop, breathe deeply and listen. Hold each other, empathize, offer support and understanding and then move forward. When we stop struggling against all that’s in front of us and instead be present with it, solutions can present. My bike then came easily off the hook, and I’m certain the patient ant made it to her destination, cracker in tow.
For more information and support in making time for our children and handling tough emotions, contact Family & Youth Initiatives at 719-530-2579.
Sarah Green is family program coordinator at Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.