L.R. Knost said, “When little people are overwhelmed by big emotions, it’s our job to share our calm, not join in their chaos.”
As a caregiver, you may find this can be extremely difficult. Young children may become upset and demonstrate challenging behaviors in response to situations that adults may not see as difficult.
Learning to control their own behavior is an ongoing process for young children as the area of the brain responsible does not mature until the age of 5 to 7 years old. Before this age, children regulate their behavior with the assistance of a caregiver, which is known as co-regulation. To practice co-regulation, the adult must be calm enough to help the child.
It is normal for our children’s emotions to cause us some distress. Fortunately, there are resources available to help us better regulate our own reactions, thus allowing us to be more effective in helping children in our care.
The Conscious Discipline program focuses on brain science to explain why children behave in specific ways and how to support them in each brain state. There are three different brain states, the lowest being the Survival State, which is primarily concerned with safety. The second is the Emotional State, which focuses on connection with people around them. The Executive State is the highest level of brain functioning. It is in this state that children are able to learn and problem solve.
To access the Executive State, the lower states of the brain must be addressed. Children must feel safe, loved and connected to their environment in order to reach the level required to problem solve and learn.
Conscious Discipline (CD) is a comprehensive self-regulation program combining discipline, social-emotional learning and environment into one integrated process. It is used in agencies serving young children and families to create an integrated system of social-emotional learning using everyday events as the curriculum, and to support the adult’s emotional intelligence as well as the child’s.
Conscious Discipline empowers adults to consciously respond rather than react to daily conflict, transforming it into an opportunity to learn critical life skills. In addition to creating an environment encouraging self-regulation, CD offers resources for families.
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council offers monthly parent informational sessions with a Conscious Discipline trainer and supports for agencies seeking to implement Conscious Discipline. For more information, contact info@ccecc.org.
For more information on supporting your child’s development visit www.ccecc.org, https://earlylearningco.org, like Chaffee County Early Childhood Council on Facebook, or contact us at info@ccecc.org.
Dione Morgan, MA, ECSE, writes for the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, is the child find coordinator for the Buena Vista area, Circle of Security parent facilitator and vice-chairperson of the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.