Did you know the anger and division accompanying the Rosary Rally/Salida Regional Library kerfuffle was tragically unnecessary?
I followed the story of Catholic parishioners objecting to a list of books available in Salida Regional Library. I researched these books and was shocked by some of the content. How could responsible library management provide these materials to children?
Many people voicing strong opinions had not reviewed these books. I approached The Mountain Mail and asked to place a full-page ad. They refused, saying “not only no, but hell no” to images they deemed obscene. Instead, they agreed to print my letter providing links so the public could easily view excerpts.
After publication, I was approached by shocked people who had previously supported the library stance but now thought differently. I expect the library also received a public backlash, since the narrative coming from library officials and employees suddenly, unilaterally and incomprehensibly shifted to “these books were never in the children’s library.” Huh? I was skeptical but have since confirmed this as true.
While comforted by the library’s ultimately rational stance, why was there ever a confrontation when both sides had fundamentally agreed?
In his Mountain Mail letter, the Rev. Jim Williams said, “Having books available to parents in the adult section is one thing, but direct access for a child is too heavy.”
Father Jim requested no book ban, just placement of this sexually explicit material away from the children’s section. If the library had acknowledged this was already policy, the entire matter would have been resolved instantly.
So why did the library wait so long to reveal this truth? I asked Director Susan Matthews and the library board to explain their actions to the public. The result was the “It is time to move beyond the controversy” editorial. Dissatisfied with that answer, I am reduced to speculation.
Since Salida Regional Library is subject to the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA), I had requested the emails of Susan Matthews during the relevant time. Can the answer be found there? See tinyurl.com/4r6fdvf5.
Reconstructing events from this correspondence, I believe the poisonous seeds were sown the first few hours of Easter morning, April 9. At 9:30 a.m., a library board/Catholic Church member emailed the Rosary Rally Flyer to Susan Matthews. Within three hours, an email to the library board stated a counterprotest was already planned. Battle lines were drawn by impulsive anger, and there was no going back.
Meanwhile on April 14, a local fringe blog proclaimed, “Book Banning Topic Points Toward Denial of Human Rights.” This screed fanned flames of hatred, while demonizing the Catholic Church for daring to ask questions, saying: “The Nazis used book burning to great effect in the build-up to World War II and the slaughter of millions of ‘certain types of people,’ of which they did not approve. Many equate book banning to book burning.”
Unfortunately, this same incendiary rant masquerading as a news article was also the preferred information outlet for the library, who simultaneously provided the following rare public statement. I interpreted this at the time as a blanket support of library policy: supporting the right of the library to provide any materials to anyone at any time, including smut to children:
“‘You don’t have to read it – you don’t have to check it out. But you can’t restrict the freedom of others just because you don’t like something,’” said Salida Regional Library System Library Director Susan Matthews speaking to **** yesterday. She is planning a positive rally in support of the library at 12:45 on April 19.”
Note the last sentence and ask yourself: When did it become appropriate for taxpayer-funded entities like Salida Regional Library to use public money and property to protest the taxpayers who fund them? Short answer? Never. Our tax money when pooled affords tremendous power to those in control. Activism is the realm of individuals and private groups, not libraries. Taxpayers can protest the government. But the library cannot and must not protest taxpayers. They should instead answer taxpayer questions completely, truthfully and respectfully – even if they do not like the question.
The 300-person Rosary Rally counterprotest sponsored by the library was a gross abuse of power but provides a cautionary tale. Library leadership and staff should have instead met with Rosary Rally proponents. Once it was established these books were never in the children’s library, everyone would have walked away feeling good about their participation. Instead, hatred was sown on both sides that might never fully heal. There were no winners here.
Vince Phillips is a Salida resident.