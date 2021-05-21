The river exited the dam by way of an afterbay, running over a series of broad, shallow riffles that funneled into a deep, elongated pool 150 yards in length.
Several boats were already working both sides of the pool inside-out, fishing the deep trench running through the middle then circling carousel-like back to its head along the bank.
The current moved the boats leisurely downstream and demanded little effort on behalf of the oarsman to row back upstream against its push.
The boats were a mixture of private and guided. Although distinguishable from each other by the commercial license stickers fixed to the bows of the guide boats, other indicators made it possible to tell them apart.
The private boats spoke of garages and covers, of regular cleaning and pampering. The commercial ones, much like the appearance of their owners, evoked workhorse lives with little in the way of frills, day after day spent out in the elements.
Shuttle set and rods rigged for deep nymphing, we eased from the boat ramp into the flow and joined the procession, casting into the trench and letting the current move both ourselves and our rigs downriver at the same pace.
Once the current had fully slackened at the bottom of the pool we’d make our way back upstream along the bank then repeat.
Occasionally a rod tip would bend and buck, there would be a muted exclamation and words of encouragement from the others on the boat in question.
A fish would be landed to congratulations or else a groan and a curse stifled as a line went prematurely slack and a fish swam free.
Some anglers are more forward than me, thinking nothing about calling out across the water or, if on shore, walking directly up to a successful angler to ask them what and how they are fishing.
With each hook up, I’d try and discern from a distance what, if anything, the angler was doing differently to me. The most important aspect to look at is the depth in the water column someone is fishing.
An old angling adage states: when nymphing, change the depth you are fishing at least three times before changing flies. Depth can be calculated by observing and estimating the distance between the indicator and the splash made by the flies as they hit the water.
In order to get the flies to depth quickly, weight is added to the line. The size of the splash closest to the indicator gives a clue as to how much weight is being used, and how close to the top fly it is fixed.
Depth figured, it becomes time to walk the fine line between patience and that little voice that whispers in the back of your mind: I told you that red brassie is no good, you need to go darker. Size 18? What were you thinking, everyone else is probably fishing a 22 at least. Shoulda bought a couple of those flies the woman in the fly shop was talking up this morning ... .
One guide boat in particular kept hooking up with regularity. As his client netted yet another fish, the guide looked across, reading our minds.
“Small, black or brown. At least 8 feet from indicator to the top fly.”
We thanked him and set about making the necessary adjustments. Satisfied I was fishing the correct depth, I rummaged through my fly box for anything small and dark, selecting a tiny hook with little more than a few wraps of black thread along its shank.
Confidence renewed, I cast out into the trench once more. Twenty minutes later, and still no fish to the boat. With the day advancing, and several miles more to drift, we decided to alight the carousel and head downriver in search of similar, likely looking spots.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.