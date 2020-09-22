Editor’s note: This column originally ran Sept. 26, 2018.
Pears are another of those “fall bounty” fruits, and if you are lucky enough to have a pear tree, today’s recipes offer some ways to use them. If not, pears are readily available this time or year, and year-round for that matter.
Pears belong to the rose family, which includes a number of other fruits like apples, cherries, apricots, raspberries and strawberries. Pears are grown all over the world and have been around since ancient Egyptian, Roman and Greek times.
France is the leading pear-growing country, but we grow a wide variety of them all over the United States as well.
Crab Meat Salad
with Fresh Pears
2 large pears
2 cups cooked crabmeat or imitation crabmeat
1 cup diced celery
½ cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Shredded iceberg lettuce or spring greens
Peel, core and dice the pears. Combine with the mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Toss lightly with the crabmeat and celery and serve on salad greens. Serves four.
Pear and Oatmeal Cookies
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 egg
2 cups rolled oats
1½ cups flour
2 Bartlett pears, coarsely chopped to make 1½ cups
1¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon baking soda (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
½ teaspoon salt
Sugar for sprinkling
Cream butter with brown sugar. Add the remaining ingredients except the sugar until combined. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto lightly greased baking sheet. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Makes 4½ dozen.
Whole Grain
Pear Muffins
1 to 2 Bartlett pears, chopped to make 1½ cups
½ cup milk
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 egg
¾ cup flour
¾ cup cornmeal
½ cup whole wheat flour
½ cup rolled oats
1/3 cup sugar
¼ cup raisins
2 teaspoons baking powder (1 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
½ teaspoon salt
Combine pears with milk, oil and egg. In another bowl combine the remaining ingredients. Add the pear mixture to the dry ingredients and stir until blended. Divide into 12 greased 2¾-inch muffin cups. (A greased ice cream scoop works well for this.) Bake at 375 degrees for about 35 minutes. Makes 12 muffins.
Pear Butter
3 Bartlett pears, cored and chopped
½ cup water
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon unsalted butter
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
Place chopped pears in a pan with the rest of the ingredients and cook, stirring frequently, for 20 to 25 minutes until the pears are tender. Cool to room temperature. Drain and puree the pears. This can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for about two weeks. Makes a good spread for bread or muffins.
Pear and Almond Tart
1¼ cups whole, blanched almonds
½ cup plus 1½ tablespoons sugar
1/3 cup flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 eggs at room temperature
¼ cup milk
4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter plus 1 tablespoon butter, cut into small pieces
2 large Bartlett or Rose pears (about ½ pound each)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a fluted 9½-by-1-inch ceramic baking dish or tart pan. Combine the almonds in a food processor with ½ cup of the sugar until well ground but not a paste. Put this mixture in a bowl and add the flour and salt until blended.
In another bowl whisk the eggs, add the milk and melted butter and continue whisking until well blended. Add the egg mixture to the almonds and blend. Pour the batter into the greased dish and spread evenly.
Peel, quarter and core the pears. Cut each quarter into thin slices, keeping the slices together. Fan the pear slices out on top of the batter like spokes on a wheel. Press the pears into the batter until just the surface of the pears is showing. Sprinkle the remaining 1½ tablespoons sugar over the top. Scatter the small pieces of butter over the top. Bake until the batter is puffed and golden brown, about 40 minutes. Let cool on a rack. Serve in wedges, like pie slices.
Pear Pie
½ cup sugar
½ cup flour
¼ teaspoon mace
½ teaspoon cinnamon
11 Bartlett pears, pared and sliced
Pastry for a two-crust pie
1 tablespoon butter
1 egg white
1 tablespoon sugar
Stir the ½ cup sugar into the flour, mace and cinnamon. Add to the pears until all slices are coated. Divide pastry dough in half and roll out one half for the bottom crust for a 9-inch pie pan. Moisten the edge of the crust with water. Put pears into the pie pan. Dot with butter and cover with the top crust. Crimp the edges. Brush pastry with egg white and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar. Cut slits in top of the crust or pierce with a fork to allow the steam to release. Bake at 450 degrees for 25 minutes. (Wrap the edges of the pan with foil if it starts to brown.) Reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake another 20 minutes. Cool before cutting. Serves eight.