Crate training for King

If you follow Ark-Valley Humane Society on social media you probably know who King is. Presently, King has been at the shelter for nearly one year and 4 months. He has won over the hearts of all staff and volunteers with his loving and goofy personality, but sadly he still hasn’t found his forever home.
King was briefly adopted into a wonderful home for about one month in 2022. His owner had a big life change during that time and made the heart-wrenching decision to return King to us. Since then he hasn’t had much interest from potential adopters.
Staff at AVHS have been trying to think of ways to help improve King’s chances of finding a home. He can be a bit mischievous when he first goes to a new home, as we learned from some of our wonderful fosters who have lost a curtain to King. So, we decided to work with King on crate training. He has made some big strides during his first week of crate training lessons.
We're slowly introducing him to a crate/kennel by giving him all of his meals and favorite treats inside his crate while we hang out with him nearby. He's already learned “go to your crate” –- he is catching on very quickly. We make sure to keep his crate door propped open to avoid scaring King during this first week of training.
Crate training is a great tool to help keep your pets safe and comfortable when you aren't at home. You may have noticed some dogs like to sleep under a table or curled up in a ball in the corner. A crate can be the perfect safe place for a dog to relax and have a break from outside stimuli.
I am a firm believer in crate training; it saved my husband and me many headaches when we welcomed our newest rescue into our home last year (and saved a lot of our shoes, too). Our pup, Arthur, is now almost 2 years old and can be trusted out of his crate more these days, but he still happily goes in when we leave the home. His crate has become his safe place, and now we even take the crate with us when we travel, so Arthur has a bit of home with him wherever we go.
Although it takes some time and training for a dog to get used to a crate, crate training can ultimately offer dogs like King a recognizable, safe and comfortable space that they can retreat to when they need to rest or relax. Next week we will start shutting the door on King’s crate for very small amounts of time and slowly work up to longer periods of time that he is enclosed in the crate. He is a very smart and well-behaved dog; we hope adding “crate-trained” to King’s long list of attributes will help him find a forever home.
If you or someone you know has been looking for a new dog to add to their family, please consider King. I cannot think of a more deserving dog. He is a 6-year-old white American pit bull terrier mix with gorgeous blue eyes. King is neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on his vaccinations and ready to meet you today. Stop by the shelter – we’re open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista.
Emy Nettleblad is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach manager.