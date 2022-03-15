Cat lovers know their feline friends are not as aloof or independent as many people believe. Cats are territorial and love their homes, their routines and the companionship of the humans who care for them.
“When the cat is away, the mice might play,” but “when the person is away, the cat is not that happy to stay.” Rather than leaving your cat home alone, have a friend or professional cat sitter fill in for your absence.
Most animal care professionals do not recommend leaving your adult cat alone for more than 24 hours without visits from a friend or sitter.
Your cat might be one of the few who will be OK alone for two days if you have an automated feeder, waterer and litter box, but know that the second day without human contact could be most stressful to your purring friend, causing him to become anxious and act out.
Accidents can happen and illnesses can arise, threatening your pet’s life if undetected in a timely manner.
Someone coming to your house one or two times a day can prevent these problems, keep your cat safe, healthy and happy and you worry-free.
You can help your cat-caregiver and your cat by preparing for your absence and their visits.
A friend is probably already familiar with your cat and your house. Give a professional sitter the same opportunity by visiting and talking with you and interacting with your cat.
Leave detailed instructions, preferably in writing, especially if care is more complicated. Include feeding (type, amounts and schedule), medications and their schedule and dosages and locations of litter box, litter and all food, toys and supplies, including the cat carrier.
Definitely provide the key to your house, your contact information and that of your vet, nearest emergency pet hospital along with a payment method if services are needed and an emergency contact/neighbor who also has a key to your house.
Inform your care provider about your cat’s personality traits, where he likes to eat, play, hide and sleep and any bad habits such as trying to escape out a door. If your cat likes to roam, microchipping him might be wise.
Discuss your cat’s routine and how it can be accommodated to meet with your sitter’s schedule. Include when and how often to visit, how your cat likes to play, be petted and brushed.
Agree upon sitter’s contacts with you and their frequency. Of course, any good friend or sitter should let you know if there is a change in your cat’s behavior, appetite, use of litter box or grooming.
Whether a friend or professional, a cat sitter will keep your cat purring in contentment while you are away, and you will have peace of mind knowing your cuddly companion is not home alone.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.