Christmas is just a few days away and many of us are planning dinner parties to celebrate the season with family and friends.
No matter what meat you plan to serve, leftovers are likely to be taking up space in your refrigerator for a few days.
So what do you do with leftover prime rib, ham or turkey? Many of us reheat and serve the leftovers or make sandwiches, all of which are great. I don’t know about you, but after the third time of eating the same thing, I am ready to wave the white flag.
So why not try something different? Ham is delicious in omelets or quiches, and prime rib Philly sandwiches or pizza are hard to beat. If you want to step up your culinary game and have a little fun in the kitchen, I suggest one of the recipes in this column.
Prime Rib Soup
Prime Rib Soup is a perfect wintertime meal and a smart way to use this hearty meat in a lighter way. It is also a good way to use some of your leftover veggies from Christmas dinner.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 or 4 beef ribs from your leftover prime rib; you can also dice up a couple slices of prime rib
8 cups beef broth
2 cups water
1 bay leaf
2 thyme sprigs or ½ teaspoon dried thyme
2 rosemary sprigs or ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
Kosher salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
½ cup red wine
1 cup barley
Prep:
In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil until it shimmers. Add onions, carrots and celery and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add beef ribs and cover with broth and water. Add bay leaf, thyme and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper.
Cover with a lid and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer until meat is tender and falling apart, about 1½ hours. Add more broth as necessary.
When done, remove the ribs, bay leaf and rosemary and thyme sprigs. Shred meat with a fork and discard the bay leaf, rosemary and thyme. Return meat to the pot and add red wine and barley.
Simmer until barley is tender, usually 1 hour. Season with more salt and pepper. Serve with crusty French bread and a side salad for a complete meal.
Savory Gruyere
Bread with Ham
Savory Gruyere Bread with Ham takes a bit of work, but when you take that first melt-in-your-mouth bite, you will want to gift this recipe to all of your friends, I promise.
Ingredients:
4 tablespoon butter, melted and cooled, plus more for greasing the pan
2½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan
1½ teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 cup coarsely chopped ham
3 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions, white and green parts
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped
2 cups grated Gruyere cheese (sharp cheddar is OK as well)
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a metal 9-by-5 loaf pan and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda until well mixed. Stir in ham, scallions, thyme and 1¾ cups of Gruyere, reserving the remainder for the topping. In a separate bowl, whisk together melted butter, eggs and buttermilk. Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir to combine. The batter will be thick.
Transfer batter to the buttered and floured loaf pan, spreading it out until it is even and smooth. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top. Bake until top springs back when lightly pressed and a skewer inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 45 to 55 minutes. Use the shorter time if using a dark nonstick pan.
Allow the bread to cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove bread from the pan and allow it to cool completely before wrapping in aluminum foil. Store bread in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature before serving. This will freeze for up to 2 months.