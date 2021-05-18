Jon Fritz is the Wellness U director and dietary guru for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. A few years ago, Paul and I, along with a handful of employees from The Mountain Mail newspaper, took one of his multi-week classes. Nearly everyone lost weight and enjoyed the nonjudgmental teaching style Jon embodied.
Now being the smart aleck that I am, I kept teasing Jon about the importance of bacon as one of the food groups. He took the ribbing in stride and eventually admitted he liked to eat turkey bacon. Really? Turkey bacon? Does that even count as bacon?
Personally, I believe Jon is a closet bacon eater. I cannot prove this of course, but that is why I give him a hard time about bacon in the column from time to time. I promised to do a column on healthy meals to atone for the teasing, so I dedicate this week’s column to Jon and his tireless efforts to improve the health of the community one naughty eater at a time.
Curried Carrot Parsnip Soup is a colorful zesty soup loaded with beta-carotene and vitamin C. This soup can be served hot or cold. Per 9 ounce serving, this soup has 139 calories.
Curried Carrot
Parsnip Soup
Ingredients:
1½ cups onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1 cup unsweetened apple or pear juice
4 cups water or vegetable stock
2 cups carrots, peeled and sliced
2 cups parsnips, sliced
1 cup orange juice (reduced sugar is OK)
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (the concentrate is too bitter)
Salt and pepper to taste
Plain nonfat yogurt and finely chopped scallions and/or cilantro if desired for garnish
Prep:
In a small covered nonstick pan or well-seasoned cast iron pan, sauté onions, garlic, ginger and salt in heated oil for over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Add cinnamon, turmeric, coriander and cayenne, cooking until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour in apple or pear juice to deglaze the pan and transfer the onion mixture to a large soup pot. Add water or stock, carrots and parsnips. Cover and simmer 20 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
In a food processor, blender or using an immersion blender, puree the vegetable mixture with the orange juice, working in batches if necessary. Stir in lemon juice and salt and pepper. Heat over low to serve hot or chill at least 3 hours to serve cold. If desired, serve with a dollop of yogurt and a sprinkle of scallions and/or cilantro.
Applesauce Cranberry Muffins are made with unsweetened applesauce, which gives the muffins a hint of sweetness and a really moist texture. They are great for breakfast or lunch. Per muffin, these tasty treats have 139 calories.
Applesauce
Cranberry Muffins
Ingredients:
2 cups unbleached white flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1 egg
1 egg white
½ cup evaporated skim milk
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
¾ cup unsweetened applesauce
½ cup dried cranberries
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a standard 12-muffin pan with paper liners. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. In another bowl, lightly beat the whole egg with the egg white. Stir in evaporated milk, oil, brown sugar and applesauce. Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients until just combined. Do not overmix. Gently fold in cranberries.
Spoon batter into muffin cups and bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes and then run a knife around the edge of each muffin before removing from the tin.
Lighter Lasagna is filled with so many vegetables, herbs and wine that you won’t really miss the extra cheese and fat found in a traditional lasagna. At 218 calories per 12-ounce serving you won’t break the calorie bank either.
Lighter Lasagna
Ingredients:
2 cups zucchini, cubed
1 cup bell peppers, cubed
1 cup fresh tomatoes, chopped
4 cups, about 12 ounces, mushrooms, sliced
¼ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup dry red wine
3 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
10 ounces fresh spinach, rinsed, but not dried
2 cups low-fat cottage cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup low-fat mozzarella cheese
3½ cups prepared tomato sauce
2 teaspoons ground fennel
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Salt and pepper, to taste
1-pound package uncooked lasagna noodles
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, salt and wine in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, cover and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes or until all the vegetables are tender and juicy. Stir in basil and set aside.
Cover and cook spinach on high heat in just the water clinging to the leaves for 3 minutes or until wilted, but still bright green. Drain and coarsely chop. Combine with cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese. Set aside.
Heat prepared tomato sauce, adding fennel, oregano and salt and pepper.
Spread 1 cup of the tomato sauce evenly on the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Layer with 5 or 6 noodles, 1 generous cup of undrained vegetables and 1 cup of the spinach cheese mixture. Cover with a second layer of noodles, 1 cup of sauce, 1 cup of vegetable and 1 cup of the cheese mixture. Add a third layer of noodles with the rest of vegetables and remaining cheese mixture. Top with a fourth layer of noodles and the rest of the sauce. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake until the noodles are tender, about 60 minutes. Let stand at least 10 minutes before cutting.