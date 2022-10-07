‘Heroes’ make county B&G Clubs successful
At last week’s Chaffee County Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala, Rob and Katie Ferris and Greg Justis received Club Heroes awards for their support and contributions.
The Ferrises were honored for their involvement in the Buena Vista club over the past 10 years, even to participating in and leading activities remotely via Zoom and telephone while living outside the valley.
Mr. Justis has volunteered at the Salida club for a dozen years. He has been involved in club science, technology, engineering and math activities.
He helped spearhead a STEM project involving club members age 11-17, which took top honors at the 2018 NASA Colorado Robotic Challenge at Great Sand Dunes National Park, competing against college-level teams such as Colorado School of Mines, among others.
The gala was also an opportunity to note the clubs’ efforts on behalf of county youngsters.
Brian Beaulieu, executive director, said the clubs were open a record 255 days the past year, including 12 weeks through the summer. He noted that the two facilities served more than 900 kids, the most ever in the clubs’ 17-year history.
The clubs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and leadership, he said, adding, “Our clubs are part of the fabric of life here, especially for working families. Everyone in this room tonight has directly or indirectly invested in our kids, our programs and our clubs.
“Our clubs are strong because you believe in the future of kids and families in Chaffee County.”
Thanks to those attending and literally dozens of contributors, the gala raised some $35,000 for club programs and activities.
Congratulations to this year’s Club Heroes, the Ferrises and Mr. Justis. It is your efforts and the efforts of a legion of other volunteers who make the clubs effective and successful in serving kids across the county.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Jeannie Peters, who received the McGuffey Award at a recent Colorado Association of School Boards’ meeting in Salida for her efforts while a member of the District R-32-J Board of Education.
In the nomination, Salida board member Jodi Breckenridge Petit said Ms. Peters led efforts to join Colorado Mountain College; worked to implement mental health and socio-emotional strategies for students; helped manage in-person instruction through the pandemic; and helped the district finance the largest teacher pay raise in its history.
And her “unwavering focus on our most vulnerable,” the nomination stated, assists board members in their efforts to guide the district.
Salida ‘ups its game’
Thanks to a group of outdoor enthusiasts, Salida has a new year-round activity – the Heart of the Rockies Disc Golf Course opened at Vandaveer Ranch, just southeast of town, in December.
One of five founders, Skylar Shalit said disc golf is more casual than other sports and gives participants a chance to be out in nature and share time with friends and like-minded folks.
The founders – including John Sztukowski, Craig Schuchman, Daryl Huschka and Jenny Majeski – he said saw a need, that other resort communities have courses and Salida “needed to up its game.” The group went to the city, where officials agreed to a course at Vandaveer.
The county’s south end now has two disc golf venues with the Vandaveer club joining the longtime course in Poncha Springs off U.S. 285.
— MJB