Coronavirus cases on the upswing – hitting those not vaccinated
As numbers from recent weeks are indicating, the coronavirus is still a significant part of life in the county, state, nation and world.
Over the past several months, since vaccinations against COVID-19 first ramped up, precautions against the virus have seemed to slowly slip by. Restrictions like requiring masks and limiting numbers in gatherings have all but been eliminated, if not in fact, at least in the public mind.
For example, where wearing masks in public was the norm a year ago, today face coverings are not nearly as prevalent.
To a great extent the public has grown weary of the pandemic, of the virus.
The result is a resurgence with numbers that in some instances are greater than what they were a year ago, at least in this county.
In Chaffee County, 26 cases have been recorded in the past week and 59 over the past two weeks, with a positivity rate of 6.19.
The county totals are significant, especially so since about two-thirds of county residents – 65.6 percent – have been inoculated against the virus.
Health officials have said that most of the new virus cases are hitting those who have not been vaccinated.
The numbers bear out why folks should consider getting the shots, or the shot, depending on vaccine used. Since the vaccines first became readily available in the county, which was about mid-January, there have been 70 instances of “breakthrough” cases, or instances where someone who has been vaccinated nonetheless contracted the virus.
In early February, the number of county virus cases was about 900, dating back to when the pandemic first took hold in March 2020. In the past six months, the county has reported a total of about 550 new cases, for an 18-month total of 1,448.
The total of 70 county breakthrough cases amount to about 13 percent of the total of about 550 who have come down with the virus in the county in the past six months.
What’s surprising is that even though roughly two-thirds of county residents have been vaccinated, total cases are running substantially higher than they were a year ago.
According to the county public health website, in July and August 2020 the county had 33 and 19 cases. This year, July and August have had 64 and 107 cases, a total of 171 compared to the 52 between the two months a year ago.
This is more than three times the number of cases for the two months compared to a year ago when the vaccine was still months away from distribution.
What’s particularly noteworthy of these numbers is that the new virus cases are coming from a much smaller group of potential victims – those who have chosen not to get the shots/shot.
What these unofficial numbers say is that those who have not been vaccinated are far more likely to come down with the virus than those who have not been inoculated.
And the likelihood of someone who has not been vaccinated getting the virus appears to have increased considerably.
In other words, to avoid getting the virus, get vaccinated. The chances of getting sick are far less.
And further, county public health officials have said that from reports of the past six months, breakthrough patients experience much less severe symptoms, are much less likely to be hospitalized and much less likely to die from the virus than those who have not been vaccinated.
It’s all the more reason to get the shots or shot.
— MJB