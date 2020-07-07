Ark-Valley Humane Society has been steadily offering TNR services to Chaffee County residents since 2005.
TNR, or Trap, Neuter/Spay, Return, is a movement in animal welfare that has saved many cat’s lives and continues to do so today.
This is a free service that will cover the cost of vaccinations, spaying or neutering and ear tipping the cat (the universal sign for TNR).
How does it work? AVHS staff, volunteers and community members will often set traps in a known feral colony, with the consent of the landowner.
Traps are set in the late evening hours or early morning hours and then brought into a veterinarian’s office the following morning.
If you see a cat in a trap nearby, it is likely part of a TNR project and the trapper will return soon to take it to the vet.
If the cat seems distressed, you can place a towel or blanket over the trap to help it calm down (if it doesn’t already have one).
If you believe the cat is in danger, please call AVHS at 719-395-2737, but do not attempt to handle the cat.
Why should you TNR your outdoor cats? It not only helps ease the overpopulation of cats (they can reproduce every 2 months), but it is also good for their health.
Females no longer have to undergo the stress of multiple pregnancies and nursing kittens. Males no longer fight for mates or roam to find females to mate with.
Do you hear kittens crying nearby? Chances are they are from an outdoor colony.
The kitten’s best chance of survival is with mom for their first 8 weeks, but once they have weaned, you can trap the kittens and mom and prevent any more kittens from being born outside. If you are feeding any outdoor cats you should also be utilizing TNR.
Last year AVHS provided free TNR services to more than 71 outdoor cats through a partnership with many great local veterinarians. And while our wonderful volunteers and staff helped with the harder TNR cases, most of these cats were trapped and TNR’d by a community member just like you.
To find out more about how you can help community cats check out our website: ark-valley.org/services or call 719-395-2737 or email me: eluebbering@ark-valley.org.
Emy Luebbering is Outreach Manager for Ark-Valley Humane Society.