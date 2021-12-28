Like many people, you may be tired of cooking. Big dinners and parties since Thanksgiving will take the desire to cook out of anyone. Unfortunately you still need to eat, and dinner is not going to cook itself. Unless you use a slow cooker that is.
A few quick steps in the morning and you can come home to a hot and hearty meal that is much better for you than fast food. Plus the smell of cooking food on a cold wintry night when you open the door is hard to beat.
Slow Cooker
Short Ribs
Slow Cooker Short Ribs prep in 20 to 25 minutes and cook for about 9½ hours while you are at work. Pair with a short-grain rice and side salad for a complete meal.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
5 pounds bone-in beef short ribs, cut crosswise into 2-inch pieces
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
½ cup soy sauce
½ cup water
¼ cup packed light brown sugar
¼ cup rice vinegar
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes; omit if you are not a fan of heat
3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped into thirds
1 large yellow onion, peeled and sliced into ½-inch wedges
5 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
1½-inch piece of ginger, thinly sliced
Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
2 green onions, white and green parts thinly sliced, for garnish
Short-grain rice, cooked according to package directions
Prep:
Season short ribs with salt and pepper on all sides. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Working in two batches, brown ribs on all sides, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer ribs to the slow cooker and pour off all but 3 tablespoons of drippings from the pot.
Whisk soy sauce, water, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil and red pepper flakes in a small bowl. Add carrots and onions to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally until browned. Add garlic and ginger, browning until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Remove from heat and deglaze the pan with the reserved soy sauce mixture, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Pour this mixture over e ribs in the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 9 to 10 hours or on high 4 to 5 hours or until meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Garnish ribs with toasted sesame seeds and green onions and serve over prepared rice.
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Alfredo can be cooked start to finish in the slow cooker. This recipe preps in 10 minutes and cooks in only 2½ hours.
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 cups heavy cream
4 tablespoons butter, softened
1 cup chicken broth
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
½ pound rigatoni
1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Fresh chopped parsley for garnish
Prep:
Add chicken, heavy cream, butter and chicken broth to a slow cooker; season with garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Cook on high for 2 hours until chicken is cooked through. Transfer chicken to a plate and shred with two forks. Set aside.
Add rigatoni and Parmesan cheese to slow cooker and cook until rigatoni is tender, 20 to 25 minutes more. Return chicken to the slow cooker and toss to combine. Garnish with parsley before serving. Crusty garlic bread and a salad will complete this meal.
Scalloped Potatoes
and Ham
Scalloped Potatoes and Ham is one of my favorite winter meals. Although I usually bake mine in the oven, this slow cooker recipe is quick and easy and just as flavorful.
Ingredients:
1 cup heavy cream or half-and-half
¼ cup chicken broth
1 pinch paprika
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped, plus more for garnish
2 teaspoons garlic powder
3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and sliced ¼-inch thick
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2½ cups Gruyere, shredded
1 cup chopped ham
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
Prep:
In a large bowl, whisk together cream, chicken broth, paprika, nutmeg, thyme, rosemary and garlic powder until well combined. Line the bottom of the slow cooker with a layer of potatoes and 1/3 of the ham. Top with 1/3 of the cream mixtures, ½ cup Parmesan cheese and a ½ cup Gruyere cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat until all ingredients are used up. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours. Remove lid and let set for 30 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with thyme and rosemary.