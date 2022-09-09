Ask community about artists’ work-housing
At a work session last month, Salida’s city council discussed possible artist community needs, including living and working space.
The discussion followed a presentation by representatives of ArtSpace Consulting, a nationwide firm that designs artists’ living and working space, relating to a survey conducted earlier this year of needs of Salida-area artists.
According to the survey, among the challenges local artists face are the cost of living, not being sure if the arts are a priority for people not directly involved in the arts and the culture of art for free.
The survey found that artists’ top three needs are workforce live-work housing, a need for shared creative space and private studio space.
It comes as no surprise that the cost of living is a top challenge and that housing is one of Salida-area artists’ top needs.
Cost of living and the difficulty finding affordable housing is a critical county issue for essentially all workers, from teachers to mechanics to nurses to fire and police to wait staff and restaurant employees to retail clerks to those in building trades, as well as to artists and, in particular, to those just getting started in the arts.
Council members have talked about using the current fire station building at E and First streets as a creative live-work space, after the new fire station on Oak Street is built.
ArtSpace representatives Wendy Holmes and Aneesha Marwah, however, recommended the city consider developing the now vacant property at First and D streets as a possible creative live-work space.
Other than hiring ArtSpace to do a feasibility study, the city council has taken no action or made any decisions on artists’ live-work housing or on providing shared work space.
The question being raised is should the city use taxpayer funds and/or city property to benefit artists when other groups of workers facing the same housing challenges would not be eligible for similar city benefits?
Before taking any action on living and/or working space for artists, the council needs to ask city residents, taxpayers and employers what they think about the matter.
Congratulations!
Congratulations to Kurt Jones on being named Mountain District regional director for the Colorado State University Extension Service.
For the past 23 years, Mr. Jones has served as Chaffee County extension director, where, among other things, he started a master gardener program, wrote a column for The Mail and for five years hosted a weekly radio program.
He also started and conducted classes tailored to county residents’ needs, worked closely with the Fair Board and 4-H programs through two generations of participants and assisted countless families with specific needs related to rural living and gardening.
In his new role, Mr. Jones will oversee CSU Extension directors in 13 counties and five regional specialists.
Thank you, Kurt Jones, for your work in the county these past two-plus decades, and best wishes in your new position.
Parking shortage?
As of Wednesday morning, Salida’s F Street is once again open to vehicular traffic. While the “mall” is a popular summer feature, by noon practically every parking place in the two-plus blocks were taken up by motorists, which says something about the need for downtown parking.
— MJB