Part of the normative human experience of being a parent is that parents want the best for their children and often do whatever they need to do to help their children thrive. And yet, as our community has seen lately, parents can do their best and still there are things out of a parent’s control.
Local families have lost childcare unexpectedly, with few places to turn to for help. Our county was already in a childcare crisis prior to 2023. And now parents and families have been left scrambling, needing childcare to be able to work – work that is needed to provide for their children.
There is stress, tension and fear circulating through the community surrounding this reality and no easy answers to help calm our minds, calm our hearts or calm our fears.
Whether you are a family who lost childcare, a provider wanting or scared to help, a community member worried/confused or an employer trying to support staff left without childcare, our community has suffered – our community continues to suffer. And, through research, we know our children feel our stress. Children as young as infancy are aware of the tension and stress around them and can react to it in difficult ways.
When our children are upset, understanding what they are feeling and their needs can assist adults in being with their child and supporting them through unease. To assist in this support, Dr. Becky A. Bailey’s social-emotional model, Conscious Discipline, explains that there are three internal states the brain can be in: Survival, Emotional and Executive.
Dr. Bailey conveys that “safety calms the survival state, connection soothes the emotional state, and problem-solving maximizes the executive state.” While in the survival state, a child may react in a fight/flight/freeze mode, which is often seen through pushing, kicking, screaming, hiding, crying or giving up/in. In this state, a child is wondering if they are safe and needs to feel that safety.
While in the emotional state, a child may be observed blaming, name-calling, attention-seeking and expressing neediness. In this state, the child is wondering if they are loved. Their need is connection.
In the executive state, the child is able to problem-solve, convey empathy and look for positive solutions. In this state, the child wonders what they can learn.
Thus, a child regulates their emotions by borrowing the calmness of the adult around them. Through teaching the child calming skills – breathing, slowing down and noticing body sensations (among another), in conjunction with the adult modeling the desired behavior, children and adults can coregulate and engage in positive connections.
So many parents forget that the best thing they can do for their children, especially when times are tough, is to take care of themselves. A child cannot be in a higher brain state than an adult is – meaning an upset, dysregulated child cannot be soothed by an upset, dysregulated adult.
We are all humans, and part of that reality is to feel emotions deeply and be impacted by stress. But how wonderful is it to hold the knowledge that we, as adults, can control how we help our little people to feel safe, regulated and secure simply by activating and modeling our calm and being with them to help them achieve theirs?
In this time of turmoil, confusion, sadness and worry, I hope you are able to find some comfort in the knowledge that you help impact your children and their feelings of safety. You have power even when you don’t have control.
And remember, you are doing amazing. Life is tough. Parenting is tougher. But our community … well, our community is toughest of all. Together, we’ll get through this. Together, we’ll prioritize our children. Together, we’ll hold our heads high, marching forward and continuing to fight for childcare, fight for families, fight for truth, honor, healing and repair. We’ll always be in this together.
Summer Martinez, MS, LPC, is an early childhood mental health consultant for the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. For more information on this topic or supporting your child’s development, visit www.ccecc.org or Facebook, or visit https://consciousdiscipline.com/.