Kids Connection

Part of the normative human experience of being a parent is that parents want the best for their children and often do whatever they need to do to help their children thrive. And yet, as our community has seen lately, parents can do their best and still there are things out of a parent’s control. 

Local families have lost childcare unexpectedly, with few places to turn to for help. Our county was already in a childcare crisis prior to 2023. And now parents and families have been left scrambling, needing childcare to be able to work – work that is needed to provide for their children. 