The Academy of American Poets initiated April as Poetry Month in 1996 to celebrate the nation’s poets and their writings. More information can be found at Poets.org.

Sort of on a lark I thought I’d see if there were any poems about cats and dogs. I usually write about dog books, but it’s April. I Googled – or Binged on my new laptop – for animal poetry and was very surprised at the variety and quantity of poems about cats and dogs I found. Many had no author’s name or titles, so unless listed, assume the author is unknown. 

Cats

Sandpaper kisses on a check or a chin

That is the way for the day to begin.

Sandpaper kisses, a cuddle and a purr

I have an alarm clock that’s covered in fur!

*

A gift for you

Will soon arrive

But keep in mind

It’s still alive.

*

Sitting on the sofa

Drinking tea and watching telly,

A furry cat upon your lap

Nestling on your belly.

Dogs

Food

Food food food

Food food food food

Food food

Who says a dog

Can’t write a love sonnet?

*

I never moan about the pawprints on my floor,

Scratches on my doors or

dog hair on my clothes.

Because one day

I will wish they were still there.

(Shakepaw.com)

*

Member of the Family

What would I do without you,

My precious, furry friend? …

Part mischief, but all blessing,

And faithful to the end.

You look at me with eyes of love,

You never hold a grudge …

You think I’m far too wonderful

To criticize or judge.

It seems your greatest joy in life

Is being close to me …

I think God knew how comforting

Your warm, soft fur would be.

I know you think you’re human,

But I’m glad it isn’t true …

The world would be a nicer place

If folks were more like you!

A few short years are all we have:

One day we’ll have to part …

But you, my pet, will always have

A place within my heart.

Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.