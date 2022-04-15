The Academy of American Poets initiated April as Poetry Month in 1996 to celebrate the nation’s poets and their writings. More information can be found at Poets.org.
Sort of on a lark I thought I’d see if there were any poems about cats and dogs. I usually write about dog books, but it’s April. I Googled – or Binged on my new laptop – for animal poetry and was very surprised at the variety and quantity of poems about cats and dogs I found. Many had no author’s name or titles, so unless listed, assume the author is unknown.
Cats
Sandpaper kisses on a check or a chin
That is the way for the day to begin.
Sandpaper kisses, a cuddle and a purr
I have an alarm clock that’s covered in fur!
*
A gift for you
Will soon arrive
But keep in mind
It’s still alive.
*
Sitting on the sofa
Drinking tea and watching telly,
A furry cat upon your lap
Nestling on your belly.
Dogs
Food
Food food food
Food food food food
Food food
Who says a dog
Can’t write a love sonnet?
*
I never moan about the pawprints on my floor,
Scratches on my doors or
dog hair on my clothes.
Because one day
I will wish they were still there.
(Shakepaw.com)
*
Member of the Family
What would I do without you,
My precious, furry friend? …
Part mischief, but all blessing,
And faithful to the end.
You look at me with eyes of love,
You never hold a grudge …
You think I’m far too wonderful
To criticize or judge.
It seems your greatest joy in life
Is being close to me …
I think God knew how comforting
Your warm, soft fur would be.
I know you think you’re human,
But I’m glad it isn’t true …
The world would be a nicer place
If folks were more like you!
A few short years are all we have:
One day we’ll have to part …
But you, my pet, will always have
A place within my heart.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.