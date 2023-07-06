Writing my first editorial for The Mountain Mail is simultaneously daunting and thrilling. This is a big deal! I just finished my second week on the job and I’m feeling cautiously optimistic. The welcome I’ve received from the community thus far has been wonderfully positive and encouraging.
My first real job was here, as a reporter covering the city beat: council, fire and police. I had lived in Salida for two months when I started working here. I distinctly remember attending a council meeting in which everyone kept mentioning a word I’d never heard before. I wrote down “80 U” in my notes with a bunch of question marks. In my experience, outside of Salida, the term “ADU” still gets a lot of raised eyebrows.
When I left my reporter position here, I told people I had “retired” from journalism. But, I rejoined the industry only three years later. Addiction? Possibly.
When I first learned about O’Rourke Media Group buying The Mail, I was elated for Merle. I loved that he was able to find and choose his successor. Not everyone is so lucky. He put 48 years of his life into Arkansas Valley Publishing; I trusted him to do his due diligence before passing the torch. When I first met owner Jim O’Rourke, I found him disarming, easy to talk to and sharp. Actually, perhaps too disarming because I didn’t hold anything back. I word-vomited all over him about the difficulties of being an independent publisher in this economy. He listened and made some suggestions. I own Colorado Central Magazine (yes, I am a little nutty to take on another full-time job).
When I posted the article about this new job on the hottest social media network going, LinkedIn, former Salida Citizen editor Bill Donavan commented: “That’s great, Cailey. Congrats. Your return feels like a vote of approval for the new owners.”
I agree, and it should. Some of the initial information surrounding O’Rourke Media Group was inaccurate. Assumptions and labels flew unchecked. While some media sales have resulted in huge layoffs, shutdowns and outsourcing, OMG does not have a record of doing this.
My general rule of thumb is to wait for people to show me who they are before I assume anything about their character. My motto, recently made popular by the hit show “Ted Lasso,” is “Be curious, not judgmental.” I encourage all my fellow Salidans to do the same. Can you imagine the good that would ripple throughout this great town?
Along this train of thought I’d like to publicly and officially say my door is always open. Please feel free to come in and tell me your thoughts, opinions and suggestions. I want this paper to represent all aspects of this community. Our community.
Our plan at The Mail is to increase our offerings. Hopefully you have noticed our newly designed website, rolled out last week. The paywall is also gone. We will be posting stories daily that you can read on our website for free. If you have been paying for a digital subscription but you’re having difficulty accessing your account, please call us at 719-539-6691 or stop by.
My family and I had a wonderful July 4. We attended the parade in Poncha Springs and my daughter scored so much candy, it was like lazy-Halloween! The weather was beautiful, everyone we met was happy and smiling. My husband bought a 1997 Jeep Wrangler the day before, so we drove that around with just a bikini top, feeling super cool. At one point our daughter, Dílse (DEAL-shuh), asked if we could roll up her windows. Going 45 mph was a bit too windy. The fireworks display was impressive – was it the longest ever? Or perhaps it felt that way because it was the first time our daughter stayed awake for the entire show.
I hope you all had a safe and happy Fourth!