Veterans’ suicide help
Army veteran and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Williams committed suicide on Nov. 5, 2019.
Following his funeral services, family, friends, coworkers and Army buddies gathered to reminisce around a bonfire in Poncha Springs where the subject turned to veterans and mental health, that veterans’ agencies were overwhelmed and that there were not enough people to help everyone who needed it.
From that gathering came the Roy Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) whose goal is to “save lives by facilitating access to crisis intervention counselors and qualified mental health professionals to assist those struggling with PTSD and stem the tide of veteran suicide.”
Last month the nonprofit’s board hosted a meeting with local first responders from police, sheriff and fire departments, state patrol, EMS, mental health and county government.
At the meeting the group set a goal: to bridge the gap between Veterans Affairs support and local veterans and first responder organizations by raising funds to sponsor crisis intervention training for volunteers to increase the number of people available to help in times of need.
Funds could also be used for outreach programs and counseling services for the most troubled veterans, law enforcement and first responders.
Nationally, some 20 veterans commit suicide every day and veterans are about twice as likely to take their own lives as compared to the general population.
Veterans’ suicide is a national tragedy. The Williams foundation aims to work with the existing Veterans Crisis Line to help veterans and first responders understand that they are not alone, that help is available, that someone cares about them and their needs.
For more information visit www.roywilliamsfoundation.org, email roywilliamsfoundation@gmail.com or call Bret Collyer at 719-207-2598.
‘Long live his fame ...’
“ ... brave, courageous and bold, long live his fame and long live his glory and law made his story be told.
Those growing up in the 1950s and 60s likely remember the above jingle, a part of the theme song to the TV show at the time, “The Legend of Wyatt Earp,” with Hugh O’Brien in the lead role.
Wyatt Earp was a frontier-era gunman and law man best known perhaps for the Shootout at the OK Corral, and the subject of numerous Hollywood western films.
Turns out Jennifer Earp Adamson, a great-great grand niece of the lawman, now lives in Salida with her husband Tom Adamson and has written a book, “Bring on the Earps: Living in the Shadow of Wyatt Earp.”
It is a small, small world. Thanks Mrs. Adamson: for many, the Earp story brings to life memories going back 60-plus years to another era.
Dec. 7 remembered
Monday marks the 79th anniversary of the Japanese surprise attack on the U.S. Navy fleet at Pearl Harbor. Dec. 7, 1941, the “date which will live in infamy” as President Franklin Roosevelt said at the time, brought the U.S. into World War II.
Salida resident George Blake, now 99, was a U.S. Army soldier stationed in Honolulu at the time of the attack. Finding new ways to serve his community and country, Mr. Blake recently completed 100 walks before his 100th birthday to raise funds for those less fortunate.
Thank you, Staff Sgt. Blake, for your service to your country during WWII and more recently to your community.
— MJB