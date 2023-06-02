As a part of the hopeful spirit of spring, May is National Foster Care Month. All of our communities nationwide are impacted by children who lack a safe place to live, grow, learn and contribute. National
Foster Care Month highlights the incredible support foster families offer around our country, as well as the huge need every location has for more foster families.
As we move into June, we want to remember that finding foster care providers is as essential now as ever to the health of our communities.
In the United States, more than 391,000 children and youth are currently in foster care. These numbers speak to the reality that many children and families are struggling. Here in Chaffee County, we are no exception. Families need support and many children need a safe place to live.
In any month in Chaffee County, between 5 and 15 children and youth are in foster or kinship care, which means they’re in either certified foster homes or in the homes of relatives or friends of the family.
The goal of child welfare is to keep children and their caregivers together, finding the resources and support to make that happen. Caseworkers work closely with the family unit. In the rare event when a child has to be placed outside their home, all efforts are taken to keep that child with a close family member or friend. When no family or friend is located or able to take the child, the child will then go into foster care. Even then, child welfare is working continuously toward the reunification of children with their parents.
In Chaffee County, there are only three certified foster homes, making it a challenge to find a home for children and youth within this community, especially ages 13-18.
In February, for example, Chaffee County Department of Human Services was unable to find placement for a 15-year-old boy. DHS staff rallied and provided our office building and supervision to support this youth. It took approximately two weeks until a foster placement was found for him. This scenario is a current reality all over Colorado and the country.
We know that the success of a community depends upon the success of each one of us, and when our children thrive, we thrive. For all of you out there who have ever thought about becoming a foster parent, or caring for children outside of your own, we would love to hear from you.
In Chaffee County we need everything from more foster homes to people who are willing to offer weekend respite for a foster family or help with child care. If you have any interest, know someone who has interest, or just want to talk more about what it means to be a foster or respite care provider, please contact us.
We know that working with children who have been through trauma has its challenges. We also know it can be a rewarding journey for the foster care provider, and can be the pathway to hope and success for a child.
Please contact Sarah Green if you’d like more information about becoming a foster or respite provider. Call 719-851-0585 or check out our website, www.chaffeefostercare.org.
If you are concerned about the safety of a child, please call the state hotline to make a report: 844-CO-4-Kids (844-264-5437).
Sarah Green is foster and kinship care coordinator for Chaffee County Department of Human Services.