Another virus impact
The coronavirus continues to impact lives in the county as well as state and nation.
Motorists in Salida looking to fill their car’s tank had and, in some cases have, a surprise waiting for them at their favorite convenience store – bright yellow plastic bags over fuel dispensers, indicating no gas was available.
This was and is not the case at all stores. While some stations shut down their pumps, others still had product to sell, in some cases prompting cars to line up to get a refill, reminiscent of the gas shortages of the mid-1970s.
AAA and other observers say – contrary to popular belief – there’s no gas shortage. The shortage in this instance is not fuel but of tanker drivers to haul gasoline and diesel from refineries and fuel depots to various outlets around the state.
Here once again is where the virus has had an impact. That is, a year ago fuel consumption plummeted as folks stopped taking longer trips and traveling, choosing to stay closer to home. As a result tanker drivers were laid off because of a lack of demand from stations.
A year passes. Now folks are once again looking to travel, with demand for gas and diesel up sharply. But now finding skilled tanker drivers to deliver fuels has become an issue. Former tanker drivers have moved on to other jobs, leaving trucking lines scrambling for qualified applicants.
Experts suggest being patient and looking to other sources, stations that are not as convenient or who offer other brands that are not as familiar.
The gas scenario is just one more example of how the virus has altered lives.
Case counts climbing
On the subject of the virus, case counts once again are climbing in the county after falling off in early June.
For the two weeks from June 5-19, the highest one-day incidence was two cases, and that was on just a single day. There were eight days where no cases were reported, with only eight cases total over the 14 days.
On the other hand, for the 12 days from June 6-July 1, on just one day were no county cases noted, with a total of 23 cases reported.
The increase in county case numbers tracks along with an increase in number of travelers with summer’s start and the return of traditional events including FIBArk and Salida ArtWalk.
County officials have not specifically pinned the increasing numbers on recent events or on travelers, but these appear to be a logical connection on the re-emergence of the virus.
The jump in cases is one more indication that the pandemic is not over. Far from it actually. At the same time officials note that those contracting the virus are overwhelmingly individuals who have not been vaccinated against the disease.
The vaccine’s readily available. It’s still free and it’s proven to be highly effective in preventing vaccinated individuals from catching the virus.
Don’t wait any longer. Get vaccinated ASAP.
Independence Day
On July 4, 1776, this nation’s founders declared their independence from the king of England, offering a long list of abuse and transgressions as reasons for the separation.
Today, 245 years later, we citizens of the United States of America remember that Declaration and celebrate its passing and its result: A nation founded on liberty, where governments’ power derives from and with the consent of the people, that a government’s first responsibility is to protect and preserve the rights of its people.
Happy Independence Day, America!
— MJB