Gracie, a 5-year-old Lab-boxer mix, now “graces” my home and fills my heart, thanks to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
When she arrived at the shelter, she was nervous about everyone and everything, but the compassionate love and care of staff and volunteers calmed her nerves, making her realize she could trust humans and feel safe in their presence. She was ready for a forever home, and I am lucky that it was mine.
Gracie and I are just one of the AVHS “from the heart” stories. A total of 319 dogs were adopted into loving homes in 2021, many of those homes with several family members. If we use the 2.6 average family size, more than 1,000 hearts grew warmer as wonderful pets became members of their homes.
This is the number of lives enriched in just one year. Multiply that number by 30, as 2021 marked 30 years of AVHS sheltering homeless pets of Chaffee County, providing a safe and loving place for them until they are adopted.
Since 1991 Ark-Valley Humane Society has helped tens of thousands of animals.
Last year the AVHS team of nine staff members, nine board members and 44 volunteers helped 1,273 animals through their sheltering, spay/neuter, microchipping, safety net and adoption programs.
In all, 488 animals were sheltered, 136 lost animals were reunited with their families, and 51 foster homes cared for 194 animals in need. The 319 adopted dogs and cats were spayed or neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and microchipped.
The community spay and neuter program provided reduced or no-cost spay/neuter for 165 owned cats and dogs living in Chaffee County. In addition 17 reduced or no-cost microchips were given to owned pets.
The community pet food and supply pantry served 593 pets, and nine pets received free emergency boarding services.
Additionally, 78 animals were saved via the AVHS transfer program with 11 shelters in New Mexico and Colorado.
AVHS also partnered with local dog trainers to offer behavior training vouchers for at-risk dogs and partnered with Chaffee County Community Foundation to offer a pet medical emergency fund.
The organization certainly lives up to its mission: AVHS is dedicated to ensuring the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care.
Ark-Valley Humane Society shows compassion for the animals and people it serves, provides leadership that inspires hope and kindness through education and example, shows kindness toward people and pets that find themselves in difficult situations and is transparent about all the work they do.
AVHS appreciates our community who supports them by adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating and attending fundraising events, such as Tails on the Trail, to be held at 9 a.m. May 22 at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park in Salida. Register at www.ark-valley.org.
I know all of you reading this article are grateful to have Ark-Valley Humane Society in our Chaffee County community, touching so many lives, filling them with love and hope.
From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you for Gracie and for all you do from your hearts for the companion animals and their people here in our community.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.