This may be a tad late, but I just discovered the Dogington.com article about the 10 newly released dog books they consider worth reading and thinking about in 2021. I will list some of them with a smattering of info on each.
A book I wrote about earlier in the year is “When Harry Met Minnie: A True Story of Love and Friendship” by Martha Teichner of “CBS Sunday Morning” fame. Martha is a fan of bull terriers and meets a woman equally besotted with the breed. They become fast friends, as do their dogs. It’s a wonderful story of friendship between a woman dying and wanting the best for her dog after she is gone. It is not a downer, however. Martha achieves just the right tone.
Another on the list is “Oliver: True Story of a Stolen Dog and the Humans He Brought Together” by Steve Carino and Alex Tresniowski.
I’m currently reading “Dog’s Best Friend: The Story of an Unbreakable Bond” by Simon Garfield and enjoying it very much. Garfield repeatedly refers back to his own black Lab, Ludo, when explaining about dogs and dog culture and the history of wolves becoming the pampered dogs of today, and he adds stories about the first art portraying dogs. It’s a fascinating read.
A book with a wonderful mission is “88 Pills: A Tribute to My Dog Chix” by Corey Holtzberg. A black Lab pup makes her way into this Southerner’s heart and soul. Chix was born with a poor spine and hips, and Holtzberg faced all her issues and when she died wrote this book in the hopes of acquiring enough to open a specialized animal rescue for needy dogs. I hope he makes enough to do so.
Professional photographer and rescue dog advocate Greg Murray has followed up his hugely successful book of photos called “Peanut Butter Dogs” with “Peanut Butter Puppies.” The word puppies pulled me in immediately, and I will seek out this book at my local library. Who doesn’t get some needed endorphins just gazing at puppies?
Stepping back a little further in time to 2020 (not a great year for all of us), there are a couple books that were listed as important reads. “Chaser: Unlocking the Genius of the Dog Who Knows a Thousand Words” by John Pilley Jr. and Hilary Hinzmann. I’ve seen this dog in action on TV looking through piles and piles of toys and bringing out the one he was told to find. So far my dogs know: sit, stay, wait, food time, treat (a favorite), walkie, ride. They only have 992 more to learn.
If you have not read “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, do yourself a favor and pick up a copy. This is truly one of the modern classics of dog-centered books, along with “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle: A Novel” by David Wroblewski, “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be” by Farley Mowat and “Merle’s Door: Lessons from a Freethinking Dog” by Ted Kerasote.
Edgar Sawtelle is the mute youngster character who runs away from a poor home environment along with his specially trained dogs.
Mutt is the dog in Mowat’s true story (with embellishments that Mowat is known for) and became a legend known widely for his smarts and wearing goggles.
“Merle’s Door” tells the story of a dog whose rescuer realized Merle had to make his own decisions about living inside or out. Many adventures near Yellowstone National Park were the result of this freedom.
I have reread Mowat’s book many times as my eighth-graders were required to read it; it was the first time many of them had ever read a complete book. I would hear chuckles coming from them as they were happily enjoying the story of Mutt and his misadventures. It had a solid vocabulary to learn, too. (It’s the teacher in me wanting them to increase their word knowledge.)
I have gone on long enough. There are so many worthwhile and entertaining dog books to read just waiting for you. Pick one and begin a fascinating journey into a dog’s world.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer. She has two big dogs who have yet to learn the meaning of “no” but who have learned how to “play” her for treats.