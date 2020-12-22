As caregivers, we are mindful of every milestone our child reaches and we strive to provide the necessary support for those upcoming.
One area of development that may not always be given attention is motor skills.
This developmental domain is divided into two areas, gross and fine.
Gross motor includes walking, crawling, throwing, catching, balancing and anything that requires the use of large muscle groups.
Fine motor involves using the smaller muscles in the hands.
We often worry about when our child crawls and walks, but we may not pay as much attention to when they use a pincer grasp to pick up their Cheerios or cut with scissors.
While these skills may be overlooked at times, they are extremely important for school readiness and life skills.
Fine motor skills are essential when dressing, eating, cutting and learning to write.
If a child enters school without adequate strength in their hands, it greatly affects their ability to participate in academic tasks.
During the last six years, professionals nationwide report a marked decline in the number of children that enter kindergarten with enough fine motor strength to perform necessary academic tasks.
One report states that only 10 percent of children arrive in kindergarten with adequate fine motor skills.
There are many hypotheses regarding the origin of this recent delay.
These theories range from lack of tummy time as infants, increased time in car seats and walking rings, less free time outdoors, and increased technology use.
It is important to note that children develop from the middle of their body outwards.
This means that a child must have strong muscles in their core and shoulders before they can gain precise control of their arms, wrists and hands.
It is believed that when very young children are engaged in structured activities majority of the time, their opportunities to explore their world and practice their motor skills may be inhibited.
This also applies to the increase in technology use which only requires children to swipe or tap a screen, not grip a crayon or maneuver a puzzle piece.
Given that hand strength is so important for school readiness, it is valuable to spend some time helping your child to engage in activities that promote these skills.
There are many things you can do to encourage fine motor growth in your child. These consist of:
Sorting silverware
Eating with utensils
Setting the table
Pouring liquid into a cup
Getting dressed (button, velcro, snap, buckle)
Opening and closing container lids
Brushing teeth
Wiping the counter
Folding washcloths
Dusting the furniture
Finger painting
Popping bubble wrap
Using a paintbrush
Playing with playdough or clay
Drawing/scribbling with crayons, markers or pencils
Puzzles
Playing board games
Pulling apart and putting together LEGO blocks
Lacing
Playing with puppets
All of these activities will help your child to practice their fine motor skills and help to alleviate any weakness that may affect their ability to function well in school and in their everyday life.
Dione N. Morgan, MA, ECSE, is the Child Find Coordinator for the Buena Vista area and Vice-Chairperson of the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. For more tips and information visit www.ccecc.org, like us on Facebook, or call 719-221-5114.