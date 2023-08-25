With the benefit of a spotting scope, we count a herd of 10 pronghorns, lounging in a meadow a half-mile distant. “That’s all that’s left out of several hundred, after last winter,” Chris, friend and wildlife guide, explains.
The record snowfall, while a boon for recreation and irrigation, had been the death knell for all but a handful of the herd. With snow lying on the ground late into the spring at depths too deep to forage, starvation had decimated the pronghorns. Two males are among the 10 left. I hope the remnants of the herd will all get along.
In the foreground a herd of bison go about their leisurely business. Once counted in the tens of millions, slaughter for economic and ideological ends pushed the great herds and those who depended on them to the precipice of extinction. While still regarded as a species under threat, numbers continue their slow recovery. The herd we watch seems unaware of the vital role they play in the health of the grasslands they inhabit.
Rutting season is approaching. A couple of juvenile males square off and tussle in a ritual display of manhood, variations of which are commonplace among males of any species the world over. Off on his own, an older, larger male rolls on the ground, kicking up dust along with a small flock of birds that settle again when he stands. Re-establishing temporary residence on his back they feast on the swarms of flies that tend to gather whenever one urinates on the ground then rolls in the issue. While to our minds this seems counterproductive, for the male bison the result is akin to applying Chanel Pour Homme, making him more pungently attractive to the females of the herd.
With all due respect to the ungulates, the ultimate prize for this evening’s tour will be the sighting of a grizzly bear. We pack up the scope and drive into some of the remoter reaches of the park, places that have only been opened to public access in the last several days to allow the females an appropriate amount of time with their cubs before the tourists come aswarming. A grizzly sighting on one of the park’s main thoroughfares often creates what is locally termed an “animal jam.” “Once word gets out, cars will flock to the spot, jamming the roadway. Often the Park Service will have to put out traffic cones to keep a section of the highway open for the bears to cross.”
There’s nothing quite like loving nature to death, I think, while acknowledging my daughter and I are as much part of the overcrowding problem as anybody else. Road signs warn sightseers to be vigilant for animals on the road, but at times it seems more likely it is wandering humans causing the greater danger.
We turn down a succession of ever-narrowing gravel roads, driving slowly through heavy stands of aspen interspersed with open meadowland, stopping occasionally to check out shapes and shadows with binoculars, but the grizzlies are not sympathetic to our aspirations. In the long, lingering twilight of midsummer the sky now takes on a purple hue and individual shadows begin to meld into one. We begin the drive back toward camp.
“There’s one more place we should try if you’ve got the time,” said Ryan from behind the wheel. “I know a place on the way where we might spot a moose or two.” We turn down yet another narrow, winding road, dense undergrowth brushing the side of the truck as we go. After a couple of miles we park at a clearing overlooking a pond in the shape of an elongated teardrop. A cloud of mosquitoes welcomes us as we step outside the truck. In the gloaming we first hear then see a dark shape moving leisurely through the shallows, a smaller, lighter-colored one in tow. A cow moose feeds, her calf grazing in her footsteps. The scope captures and magnifies the last remnants of daylight and we watch, speaking in murmured voices, until the mosquitoes up their ante and the moose depart the pond, presumably to find a bed-down for the night.
Back in our own camper we eat a late dinner accompanied by a heightened awareness and respect for the creatures with which we share the planet and their ability to survive in spite of, rather than because of, our presence.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.